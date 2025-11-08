Senators set for Saturday matinee with Flyers

The Ottawa Senators will take on the Philadelphia Flyers at 1 p.m. on Saturday to wrap up a two-game swing. The Sens enter Saturday on a three-game point streak, but are coming off back-to-back overtime losses in Montreal and Boston.

Claude Giroux is coming off a two-point night, the third multi-point game of the season so far for the former Flyer. Giroux played exactly 1000 games for the Flyers and scored exactly 900 points.

Giroux connected with usual linemates Shane Pinto and Michael Amadio for the first of those two points, an assist on Amadio’s fourth goal of the season.

“Yeah, we’re okay, we’re finding each other pretty well, we’re trying to play a 200 [foot] game,” said Giroux before the overtime loss to Boston.

“They’re two good players and they’re good at winning battles and getting open. So for me, my job’s pretty easy, just trying to give them the puck and trying to get open. We’ve just got to keep on that chemistry and I think we can keep building on something good here.”

Giroux’s second point, the game-tying goal, came just seconds after the expiration of a power play for the Sens. Those extra couple of seconds mean the goal didn’t contribute positively towards the Senators’ 26.0 per cent power play, which ranks seventh in the league heading into Saturday.