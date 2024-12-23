Senators fall to Oilers 3-1

The Ottawa Senators were unable to win their seventh straight as they fell to the Edmonton Oilers by a score of 3-1. Nick Cousins scored the lone goal for the Senators, while goaltender Leevi Meriläinen entered the game after the first period in relief of Linus Ullmark.

The first period started off scoreless for the majority of play, but the Edmonton Oilers opened the scoring with 5:34 remaining in the first frame. It was Viktor Arvidsson with his third goal of the season to give the Oilers a 1-0 lead late into the period.

The remainder of the first period was scoreless, and the Senators headed into the first intermission down by one.

To kick things off in the second period, there was a change in net as goaltender Leevi Meriläinen entered the game in relief of Linus Ullmark. Ullmark sustained an upper body injury during the first period and was unavailable for the remainder of the game.

A sneaky takeaway at the blue-line by forward Nick Cousins saw him tie the game at 1-1 with his fifth goal of the season just 25 seconds into the second period.