Senators extend partnership with Aramark Sports + Entertainment

OTTAWA – The Ottawa Senators announced today a multi-year extension of their partnership with Aramark Sports + Entertainment (Aramark) to provide exclusive dining and concession options inside the Canadian Tire Centre. In addition, Aramark will now take over the food and beverage operations at CAA Arena in Belleville, home of the AHL’s Belleville Senators.

As part of the new agreement, Aramark will work with the Senators on improving the fan experience by upgrading some of the dining and concession areas inside the Canadian Tire Centre. The newly added Drink MKT located in section 305 – with a walk-through setup for faster service – is an example of one of the recent enhancements made in conjunction with Aramark.

“We are very happy to build upon a successful partnership with Aramark,” says Chris Phillips, vice of president of business operations for the Ottawa Senators. “We look forward to working closely with them to enhance the experience for our fans at Canadian Tire Centre.”

“Aramark Sports + Entertainment is proud to expand our partnership with Canadian Tire Centre and begin an exciting new chapter with CAA Arena in Belleville,” said Alison Birdwell, President and CEO of Aramark Sports + Entertainment. “Together with the Ottawa Senators organization, our teams are focused on delivering hospitality and fan experiences that reflect the energy of the community while supporting the continued growth of both venues.”

Aramark has been the exclusive provider of dining and concession at the Canadian Tire Centre since 2001.

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For more information, please contact:

Ian Mendes, [email protected]

About Aramark Sports + Entertainment:

Aramark Sports + Entertainment serves more than 150 award-winning food and beverage and retail programs in premier professional and collegiate stadiums and arenas along with convention centers, cultural attractions, performance venues, and unique entertainment destinations across North America. The company has received accolades for industry innovations including autonomous markets and dining concepts powered by artificial intelligence and has provided hospitality services at high-profile sporting events like the MLB World Series, MLB at Rickwood Field, NBA All-Star, and Indianapolis 500. Visit Aramark Sports + Entertainment's website to learn more or connect on LinkedIn and X.

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