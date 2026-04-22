Senators extend partnership with Aramark Sports + Entertainment

As part of the new agreement, Aramark will work with the Senators on improving the fan experience by upgrading some of the dining and concession areas inside the Canadian Tire Centre.

Sens-Aramark-1920x1080

OTTAWA – The Ottawa Senators announced today a multi-year extension of their partnership with Aramark Sports + Entertainment (Aramark) to provide exclusive dining and concession options inside the Canadian Tire Centre.  In addition, Aramark will now take over the food and beverage operations at CAA Arena in Belleville, home of the AHL’s Belleville Senators.   

As part of the new agreement, Aramark will work with the Senators on improving the fan experience by upgrading some of the dining and concession areas inside the Canadian Tire Centre. The newly added Drink MKT located in section 305 – with a walk-through setup for faster service – is an example of one of the recent enhancements made in conjunction with Aramark.  

“We are very happy to build upon a successful partnership with Aramark,” says Chris Phillips, vice of president of business operations for the Ottawa Senators. “We look forward to working closely with them to enhance the experience for our fans at Canadian Tire Centre.” 

“Aramark Sports + Entertainment is proud to expand our partnership with Canadian Tire Centre and begin an exciting new chapter with CAA Arena in Belleville,” said Alison Birdwell, President and CEO of Aramark Sports + Entertainment. “Together with the Ottawa Senators organization, our teams are focused on delivering hospitality and fan experiences that reflect the energy of the community while supporting the continued growth of both venues.” 

Aramark has been the exclusive provider of dining and concession at the Canadian Tire Centre since 2001. 

Visit the Senators website: www.ottawasenators.com 

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators 

Like the Senators on Facebook: www.facebook.com/ottawasenators 

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators 

For more information, please contact: 

Ian Mendes, [email protected] 

About Aramark Sports + Entertainment: 

Aramark Sports + Entertainment serves more than 150 award-winning food and beverage and retail programs in premier professional and collegiate stadiums and arenas along with convention centers, cultural attractions, performance venues, and unique entertainment destinations across North America. The company has received accolades for industry innovations including autonomous markets and dining concepts powered by artificial intelligence and has provided hospitality services at high-profile sporting events like the MLB World Series, MLB at Rickwood Field, NBA All-Star, and Indianapolis 500. Visit Aramark Sports + Entertainment's website to learn more or connect on LinkedIn and X.  

– end –

News Feed

Linus Ullmark is giving the Senators belief as the series shifts to Ottawa

‘When you lose a game like that, it hurts, and it should hurt’

AFTER THE BUZZER: Sens fall to Canes in third-longest game in franchise history

Giroux: ‘We’ve got a great opportunity tonight to steal one on the road’

Stützle: ‘We’ve got to find a way to put one in the back of the net’

AFTER THE BUZZER: Sens fall to Hurricanes in tight-checking affair

Andersen stops 22, Hurricanes blank Senators in Game 1 of Eastern 1st Round

‘Playoffs is kind of like a new season’: Sens will use last year’s lessons for Round 1

3 Things to Watch: Senators at Hurricanes, Game 1 of Eastern Conference 1st Round

Sending Pinto over the boards is an easy decision for the Senators

Sens hit the practice ice before heading to Raleigh

AFTER THE BUZZER: Senators end regular season with a win over Leafs

CIBC Red Zone to host watch party for every first round game

Senators stay hot, hand Maple Leafs 7th straight loss in regular-season finale

Dress rehearsal: Sens host Leafs in final game before playoffs

One big happy family

Sens playoff tickets on sale Thursday to season seat members; Friday to public

Ullmark named NHL’s second star of week