Senators agree to two-year contract with goaltender Samuel Ersson

The deal carries a $2.2 million AAV through the 2027-28 season.

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OTTAWA – Ottawa Senators general manager and president of hockey operations Steve Staios announced today that the team has signed goaltender Samuel Ersson to a two-year contract. The deal carries a $2.2 million AAV through the 2027-28 season.

Ersson, 26, already has four years of experience in the NHL. A fifth-round pick (143rd overall) in the 2018 NHL Draft, he has played 143 games in goal for the Philadelphia Flyers. He has compiled a record of 65-50-17 with seven shutouts, a 3.01 goals-against average and a .884 save percentage.

“Samuel is a goaltender we identified as a good fit with our system,” said Staios. “He has a combination of NHL and international experience and has an upside that our staff is excited to work with.”

On the international stage, during the 2024–25 season, Ersson was one of three goaltenders selected to represent Sweden at the 4-Nation Showdown. In his only appearance in net during that tournament — a preliminary-round game — he made 32 saves to lead Sweden to a 2–1 victory over the United States. A few months later, at the IIHF World Championship, he posted a 4-0-0 record with a 1.16 goals-against average and a .934 save percentage.

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