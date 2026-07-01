Senators agree to two-year contract with forward Nick Cousins

The contract carries an AAV of $1.5875 million through the 2027-28 season.

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OTTAWA – Ottawa Senators general manager and president of hockey operations Steve Staios announced today the club has signed forward Nick Cousins to a two-year contract extension. The contract carries an AAV of $1.5875 million through the 2027-28 season.  

The 32-year-old Cousins appeared in 81 regular season games with the Senators in 2025-26. In his second season with Ottawa, he registered nine goals and 23 points. Cousins also set a personal record with 92 penalty minutes.

“Nick has proven his value to our hockey club over the past two seasons. He brings Stanley Cup winning experience and is an important player inside our dressing room,” said Staios.

In parts of 12 NHL seasons, Cousins has collected 86 goals and 218 points with seven different clubs. A member of the Florida Panthers 2024 Stanley Cup championship team, the Belleville, Ont. native has also appeared in 72 career playoff games. 

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