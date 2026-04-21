Senators agree to terms with goaltender Lucas Beckman on a three-year, entry-level contract

Beckman was selected in the 4th round (97th overall) by the Senators in the 2025 NHL Draft in Los Angeles.

Lucas Beckman Signing Contract

OTTAWA – Ottawa Senators president of hockey operations and general manager Steve Staios announced today that the team has agreed to terms with goaltender Lucas Beckman on a three-year, entry-level contract.

The 18-year-old goaltender is currently playing in the playoffs of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). His team, the Chicoutimi Saguenéens, has just advanced to the semifinals after eliminating the Québec Remparts in Game 4 of the second round. Beckman has been in goal for all eight playoff games. He remains undefeated, as evidenced by his 8-0 record. He has a goals-against average of 0.75 and a save percentage of .962. He recorded two consecutive shutouts to close out the series against Québec.

This marks a busy second spring for the young athlete, who is originally from Montreal. In 2025, as a rookie, he posted a 5-6 record with a 2.57 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage. His team, the Baie-Comeau Drakkar, fell in the second round to the eventual champions, the Moncton Wildcats.

Beckman was selected in the 4th round (97th overall) by the Senators in the 2025 NHL Draft in Los Angeles.

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