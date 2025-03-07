Senators Acquire Cozens, Gilbert from Sabres

The Ottawa Senators kicked off the trade deadline with a big move, as the team announced they have acquired forward Dylan Cozens, defenceman Dennis Gilbert and a 2026 2nd round pick from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for forward Josh Norris and defenceman Jacob Bernard-Docker.

The Senators receive forward Dylan Cozens, 24, was drafted seventh overall by the Buffalo Sabres in the first round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. In 61 games with the Sabres this season, Cozens has totaled 31 points in the form of 11 goals and 20 assists. Cozens has skated in 341 career NHL games and has scored 77 goals and 120 assists for 197 points in that span.

Cozens is a past 30-goal scorer, reaching his career high of 31 in the 2022-23 alongside 37 goals for 68 points in 81 games. Cozens is also a two-time member of Team Canada at the World Junior Championships in 2020 and 2021, the latter of which saw Cozens captain the team. In 14 total games at the tournament, Cozens recorded 25 points in the form of 10 goals and 15 assists.

Alongside Cozens, Dennis Gilbert comes to Ottawa. The defenceman, 28, was selected 91stoverall by the Chicago Blackhawks in the third round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. Gilbert has skated in 25 games with the Sabres this season, recording five assists. In 107 career NHL games split between the Sabres, Calgary Flames and Blackhawks, Gilbert has recorded three goals and 16 assists for a total of 19 points.

Buffalo receives a talented young forward in Norris. Drafted 19th overall by the San Jose Sharks in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, the Senators acquired Norris on September 13, 2018, as part of the trade for Erik Karlsson. In 53 games with the Senators this season, Norris recorded 20 goals and 13 assists for a total of 33 points. In 236 career games with the Senators over the course of six seasons, Norris scored 156 points in the form of 90 goals and 66 assists.

Skilled young defenceman Jacob Bernard-Docker will head to Buffalo alongside Norris. Bernard-Docker was drafted 26th overall by the Senators in the first round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. The 24-year-old defenceman skated in 25 games with the Senators this season, recording one goal and three assists for a total of four points. Bernard-Docker has skated in 129 games with the Senators over his career, during which he has tallied five goals and 15 assists to total 20 points.

The Senators will return to play at home tomorrow at 12:30 p.m. ET when they take on the New York Rangers. It will be fans’ first chance to see their two newest Senators suit up for the team. Tickets to the game are available HERE for purchase.