Ottawa Senators name Rob DiMaio as Director of Player Personnel and Director of Professional Scouting 

OTTAWA – Ottawa Senators President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Steve Staios announced today that the organization has hired Rob DiMaio as the team’s Director of Player Personnel and Director of Professional Scouting.

“We are excited to add Rob’s experience and acumen to our hockey management team,” said Staios. “He brings more than 30 years of experience as a player and executive and has a track record of success. Rob is a hard-working leader and a will be a great match to the team and culture we are building here in Ottawa.”

DiMaio, 56, comes to the Senators from the Anaheim Ducks, where he spent the last two seasons as the Ducks Assistant General Manager, while also serving as the General Manager of Anaheim’s American Hockey League affiliate, the San Diego Gulls.

Prior to his time in Anaheim, DiMaio spent 13 seasons with the St. Louis Blues, serving as Director of Player Personnel for seven seasons between 2015 and 2022. He originally joined the Blues as a professional scout in 2008 before taking on the role of Director of Pro Scouting in 2012. DiMaio played a key role in building the roster that would deliver St. Louis a Stanley Cup in 2019.

Selected by the New York Islanders in the sixth round (118th overall) of the 1987 NHL Draft, DiMaio appeared in 894 career games with the Islanders, New York Rangers, Tampa Bay, Philadelphia, Boston, Carolina and Dallas. He also appeared in 62 playoff games over nine separate postseason appearances.

A Calgary native, DiMaio also had a decorated junior career, winning back-to-back Memorial Cups with the Western Hockey League’s Medicine Hat Tigers in both 1987 and 1988. DiMaio also helped Canada earn a gold medal at the 1988 World Junior Championship.

Visit the Senators website: www.ottawasenators.com

Engage with the Senators on ‘X’: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators