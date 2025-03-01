Preview: Sharks at Senators, March 1, 2025

OTT v SJS preview

It’s an Ottawa Senators gameday as the San Jose Sharks come to tonight tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET for the Sens’ final game of a three-game homestand. Tickets for tonight’s game are available HERE for purchase.

Fans unable to attend tonight’s game can watch on Sportsnet or listen live via radio on TSN 1200 or Unique FM.

The Senators will be getting some much-welcome reinforcements to their lineup as Brady Tkachuk, Josh Norris and Shane Pinto are all set to return from injury for tonight’s game.

The Senators will be looking to rebound from Wednesday’s 4-1 loss and snap a five-game losing skid tonight. Their game Wednesday saw defenceman Thomas Chabot score the team’s lone goal, his fifth of the season.

Entering tonight, the Sharks are on a seven-game losing streak of their own and are 1-6-3 in their last 10. Most recently, they fell to the Montreal Canadiens in overtime on Thursday.

In their first meeting this season, which came on November 27, the Senators defeated the Sharks by a score of 4-3 in San Jose. Tim Stützle recorded three assists while Adam Gaudette scored twice and Tyler Kleven recorded a goal of his own.

Tim Stützle enters tonight on a 10-game point streak with 14 points (three goals, 11 assists) in his last 10 games. Tonight’s game against a struggling Sharks team will be a good opportunity for the young star centerman to continue his offensive momentum.

Speaking to media this morning, head coach Travis Green confirmed that Linus Ullmark would get the start in goal for the Senators while Tyler Kleven will miss the game with an injury he sustained in Wednesday’s game against the Jets.

Tkachuk, Norris and Pinto aren’t the only players returning tonight. Senators’ legend Andrew Hammond — the Hamburglar — is set to make his return to Canadian Tire Centre at tonight’s game where he will partake in the pregame ceremonial faceoff.

As well, the first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive their very own Jake Sanderson bobblehead to take home with them.

Don’t miss a thing! Grab your tickets for tonight HERE.

