Preview: Senators at Canadiens, March 18, 2025

The Ottawa Senators are in Montreal for another rivalry game as they take on the Montreal Canadiens tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET. Tonight’s game will mark the team’s sixth game against an original six team in its past seven games.

Fans can watch tonight’s game on TSN5, TSN2 or RDS, or listen live via radio on TSN 1200 or Unique FM.

The Senators enter tonight’s game on a six-game winning streak and an eight-game point streak. Most recently, the Senators defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs for the third time this season as they swept their three-game season series with a 4-2 win on the road. Jake Sanderson, Claude Giroux, David Perron and Michael Amadio all recorded goals for the Senators, while Linus Ullmark made 21 saves for a .913% save percentage.

In their first two meetings with the Canadiens this season, the Senators have gone 0-2. The first game came back on October 12 in the team’s second game of the season. The Senators fell by a score of 4-1, with Tim Stützle scoring the lone goal for the Senators. More recently, the Senators hosted the Canadiens at home on February 22 which saw Montreal come away with a 5-2 victory. Scoring for the Senators were Tim Stützle and Jake Sanderson.

Both the Senators and Canadiens are red hot at the moment. The Senators are 7-1-2 in their past 10 games, while the Canadiens are 7-2-1. Most recently, the Canadiens defeated the Florida Panthers by a score of 3-1 on Sunday.

Tonight, will be the third of four meetings between the Senators and Canadiens this season. The rivalry between the two teams has only continued to grow and tonight promises for an exciting game between two playoff-hungry teams.