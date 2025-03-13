Preview: Bruins at Senators, March 13, 2025

The Ottawa Senators are at home to take on the Boston Bruins for the fourth and final time tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET. Limited tickets remain, get yours HERE while you still can!

Fans can watch tonight's game on TSN5 or RDS, or listen live via radio on TSN 1200 or Unique FM.

The Senators enter tonight’s game in the midst of a four-game winning streak and on the hunt for their fifth. Most recently, the Senators defeated the Philadelphia Flyers on the road in the tail end of a back-to-back by a score of 5-2. Brady Tkachuk, Dylan Cozens, Michael Amadio, Tyler Kleven and Shane Pinto all scored for the Senators.

The Senators are 2-1 in their previous three meetings with the Bruins this season. Their first game came on the road in Boston on November 9, which the Senators took by a score of 3-2 in overtime. Brady Tkachuk, Michael Amadio and Josh Norris all scored for the Senators, while the team as a whole put on a stellar defensive effort to limit the Bruins to zero shots for the entirety of the third period.

The next meeting between the Senators and Bruins came at home on January 18 and saw the Sens make an impressive comeback, including two last-minute goals with an empty net, to win by a score of 6-5 in the shootout. Josh Norris had two goals, while Nick Jensen, Tim Stützle, and Adam Gaudette all scored as well. Tim Stützle scored the lone shootout goal, while Leevi Meriläinen stopped all three shots he faced.

The Senators’ most recent run in with the Bruins came on January 23 in Boston, which saw the Senators fall by a score of 2-0.

The Bruins enter tonight’s game having won their past two games. Most recently, they defeated the Florida Panthers by a score of 3-2 on Tuesday.

Tonight’s game will also mark head coach Travis Green’s 400th NHL game of his coaching career.

