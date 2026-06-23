Ottawa Senators to hold the NHL Prospect Challenge on Sept. 12-13, 2026

OTTAWA – The Ottawa Senators announced today they will host the NHL Prospect Challenge at Centre Slush Puppie in Gatineau, QC. The challenge will take place on Sept. 12 and 13 and will feature prospects from the Ottawa Senators, Montreal Canadiens, Toronto Maple Leafs and Winnipeg Jets.

Tickets for each game start as low as $20 and will be available to the public on Monday, June 29 at 10 a.m. on centreslushpuppie.com. Senators Season Seat Members will have an exclusive pre-sale starting on Friday, June 26.

The NHL Prospect Challenge gives hockey fans the chance to see future stars in action. Notable Senators prospects expected to participate include top QMJHL goaltender Lucas Beckman, Memorial Cup Champions Lucas Ellinas and Matthew Andonovski and defenceman Carter Yakemchuk, fresh off his NHL debut.

“We are excited to return to Slush Puppie Centre and showcase the next generation of Ottawa Senators hockey to our fans in Gatineau,” said Ottawa Senators president and CEO Cyril Leeder.

Schedule

Sept. 12 at 1 p.m. Winnipeg Jets vs. Montreal Canadiens

Sept. 12 at 6 p.m. Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Ottawa Senators

Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. Winnipeg Jets vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. Montreal Canadiens vs. Ottawa Senators

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