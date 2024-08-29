Ottawa Senators sign forward Nick Cousins to a one-year contract

ott-News Release

OTTAWA – The Ottawa Senators announced today that the team has signed forward Nick Cousins to a one-year, $800,000 contract.

The 31-year-old Belleville, Ontario native won the Stanley Cup in 2024 as a member of the Florida Panthers. In his second consecutive trip to the Stanley Cup Final, he appeared in 12 playoff games. He concluded the regular season having tallied 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) and 64 penalty minutes in 69 games.

“Nick has gained a lot of valuable experience playing almost 600 games in the NHL and having played in the Stanley Cup Finals in two straight seasons” said Senators president of hockey operations and general manager Steve Staios. “He brings grit and tenacity to his game thatadds to the competitive nature of our group.”

Cousins has appeared in 592 NHL games with the Panthers, Nashville Predators, Vegas Golden Knights, Montreal Canadiens, Arizona Coyotes and Philadelphia Flyers. He has registered 180 points (71 goals, 109 assists) and 312 penalty minutes. He has also registered 15 points (four goals, 11 assists) over 63 post-season contests. He was a third round pick (68th overall) in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft.

Visit the Senators website: www.ottawasenators.com

Engage with the Senators on Twitter: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

- end -

News Feed

Nick CouSens

Home Opener Countdown: Kleven Days

Inside look at Ottawa Senators

Chris Phillips awarded honorary degree by Algonquin College

Senators Elite Hockey Development

Back to school

Breaking down the Sens' home game schedule

Chuk this out!

Senators to participate in the 2024 Prospects Challenge

Ottawa Senators appoint Ian Mendes as vice president, communications and name Sylvain St-Laurent director, communications

Les Sénateurs d’Ottawa pleurent le décès de l’ancien entraîneur adjoint Bob Jones

Ottawa Senators mourn the passing of former assistant coach Bob Jones

Senators add Ullmark, Jensen, Perron to talented young core

Senators announce Equipment for Kids drop-off days

Senators participate in 2024 Tim Hortons Camp Day

Ottawa Senators announce Sens Rally Tour

Senators acquire sixth round pick from Colorado

Senators acquire Bourgault and Chiasson from Edmonton