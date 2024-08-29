Ottawa Senators sign forward Nick Cousins to a one-year contract

OTTAWA – The Ottawa Senators announced today that the team has signed forward Nick Cousins to a one-year, $800,000 contract.

The 31-year-old Belleville, Ontario native won the Stanley Cup in 2024 as a member of the Florida Panthers. In his second consecutive trip to the Stanley Cup Final, he appeared in 12 playoff games. He concluded the regular season having tallied 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) and 64 penalty minutes in 69 games.

“Nick has gained a lot of valuable experience playing almost 600 games in the NHL and having played in the Stanley Cup Finals in two straight seasons” said Senators president of hockey operations and general manager Steve Staios. “He brings grit and tenacity to his game thatadds to the competitive nature of our group.”

Cousins has appeared in 592 NHL games with the Panthers, Nashville Predators, Vegas Golden Knights, Montreal Canadiens, Arizona Coyotes and Philadelphia Flyers. He has registered 180 points (71 goals, 109 assists) and 312 penalty minutes. He has also registered 15 points (four goals, 11 assists) over 63 post-season contests. He was a third round pick (68th overall) in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft.

