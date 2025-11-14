Ottawa Senators hosted annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night, presented by CIBC

OTTAWA – The Ottawa Senatorshosted the Boston Bruins for their annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by CIBC. The night, created to unite the hockey community in support of cancer patients and their families.

The goal of the Senators Community Foundation was to raise money in support of multiple charities across the Ottawa-Gatineau community, including CHEO, the Bryan Murray Legacy Fund, Canadian Blood Services, Maison Papillon, and more. The Foundation led a Hockey Fights Cancer Silent Auction where bids could be placed on HFC jerseys, a mystery puck activation station, 50/50 for a cause, and more. With a goal of raising $100,000 dollars over the course of the night, it was not only reached but surpassed. $175,000 and climbing has been raised by the Senators community so far. Ottawa Senators owners, Michael and Lucie Andlauer have also pledged to match the amount raised by the Senators Community Foundation.

The impact of this night will provide access to the latest treatment options for children at CHEO, offer a home away from home for parents who have traveled so far to be by their child’s side during treatment, and ensure the essential supply of blood that saves lives every day.

The Ottawa Senators welcomed Dylan McGregor to ring the bell ahead of the game to honor the end of his treatment, sharing the moment with his family, friends and the Ottawa Senators community. The ringing of the bell marks the completion of eight rounds of chemo and 20 rounds of radiation for the 21-year-old. Senators Alum and current Vice President of Business and Community Development, Chris Neil, made sure to meet Dylan after he rung the bell to congratulate him on his strength and perseverance through his battle with Hodgkin Lymphoma.

The Senators welcomed special guest two-year-old cancer fighter Grace Neal and her family to participate in the ceremonial puck drop, accompanied by the Andlauers and Spartacat. Grace, who was diagnosed with a rare form of neuroblastoma last year, had the chance to meet Tim Stützle, among other players, at the annual CHEO visit where the Neal family became quick fans. At the puck drop Grace wore her ‘lucky Timmy jersey’ and lucky it was as the Ottawa Senators defeated the Bruins in a 5-3 regulation win.

