Ottawa Senators detail plans ahead of Game 6 at Canadian Tire Centre 

OTTAWA – The Ottawa Senators detailed plans for fans attending Canadian Tire Centre for Game 6 of their playoff series against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday, May 1.

As part of the activations, fans will have an opportunity to watch Game 6 on a large 14’ x 24’ LED screen, which will be set up inside the CIBC Red Zone at Gate 1 at Canadian Tire Centre. The broadcast will be shown starting at 6:45 p.m.

The CIBC Red Zone opens to the public starting at 4 p.m. on Thursday, with $5 beer and $2 Schneider’s hot dogs available for fans (while supplies last). Pre-game activities include hardest-shot contests, axe throwing, sign-making and inflatables.

The CIBC Red Zone is open to the general public with no ticket purchase required. Paid parking is available at Canadian Tire Centre, but fans attending the outdoor viewing of Game 6 are encouraged to take public transit, car pool or find alternative means to arrive at the arena.

Fans who are still interested in purchasing tickets to Game 6 at Canadian Tire Centre are encouraged to continually check Ticketmaster.ca for any game day holds that might be released in the hours leading up to Thursday’s game.

Sens fans are encouraged to wear their black, red and gold to support the Senators in their quest to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Visit the Senators website: www.ottawasenators.com/tickets

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

- end -