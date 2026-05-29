Ottawa Senators appoint Maciej Szwoch as coordinator of goaltending scouting and development

OTTAWA – Ottawa Senators president of hockey operations and general manager Steve Staios announced today that the team has hired Maciej Szwoch to serve as coordinator of goaltending scouting and development.

A native of Gdansk, Poland, Szwoch, 41, worked with the Senators organization as a consultant during the 2025-26 season. He has nearly 20 years of experience as a goaltending coach and consultant, working with the Swedish National team program, the Detroit Red Wings, MODO Hockey and Färjestad BK in the SHL.

In his new role, Szwoch will work with all the goaltenders on the Senators’ roster. He will be working with goaltenders in the NHL and AHL, as well as younger prospects. He will also be involved with drafting and scouting.

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