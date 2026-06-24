Ottawa Senators announce five-game 2026-27 pre-season schedule

OTTAWA – The Ottawa Senators announced today the team’s five-game 2026-27 pre-season schedule which includes two home games at Canadian Tire Centre, two road games and one neutral site contest in Trois-Rivières, Qc.

The team’s neutral site contest will take place when the Senators oppose the Montreal Canadiens as part of Kraft Hockeyville Canada on Monday, Sept. 21. Saint-Boniface, Qc., is this year’s recognized community. This game will kick off Ottawa's preseason schedule.

A series of split-squad games will follow. On Wednesday, Sept. 23, a portion of the players participating in training camp will travel to Toronto to face the Maple Leafs. At the same time, the Maple Leafs will send a group to Ottawa to face the Senators at CTC. The same scenario will be repeated on Saturday, Sept. 26. The Senators and the Canadiens will then face off simultaneously in Montreal and in the nation’s capital.

Tickets for home exhibition games will go on sale on Wednesday, June 24. Tickets for all regular-season home games in October, including the season opener, will go on sale on Friday, August 14.

2026-27 Ottawa Senators pre-season schedule (all times Eastern)

Monday, Sept. 21: Ottawa at Montreal (Vidéotron Colisée in Trois-Rivières)

Wednesday, Sept. 23: Ottawa at Toronto

Wednesday, Sept. 23: Toronto at Ottawa

Saturday, Sept. 26: Ottawa at Montreal

Saturday, Sept. 26: Montreal at Ottawa

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