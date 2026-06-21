Ottawa Senators acquire three first-round draft picks, plus a second-round pick from Florida in exchange for Brady Tkachuk

Senators make first trade of the offseason

Trade Article Eng

OTTAWA – Ottawa Senators president of hockey operations and general manager Steve Staios announced on Sunday the club has acquired three first-round draft picks and a second-round draft pick from the Florida Panthers in exchange for Brady Tkachuk.

The Senators have obtained the ninth overall selection in the 2026 NHL Draft, as well as the 25th overall selection in the 2026 NHL Draft (Tampa Bay’s original selection, previously acquired from Seattle by Florida). Ottawa also receives Florida’s second-round selection in 2027 and their 2029 first-round pick (conditonal).

“This was not a decision we took lightly, but ultimately we did what we felt was best for the long-term future of our hockey club,” said Staios. “We now possess cap space and draft capital and will be actively working to improve our roster.”

A first-round pick (fourth overall) in the 2018 NHL Draft, Tkachuk played 572 games with the Senators. He scored 213 goals and recorded 250 assists for 463 points, in addition to spending 821 minutes in the penalty box. He also played in all 10 of Ottawa’s playoff games over the past two seasons.

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