Meriläinen recalled from Belleville

The Ottawa Senators will have three goalies at their disposal when the Stanley Cup Playoffs begin. Leevi Meriläinen was recalled from Belleville on Friday, the day the team departed for Carolina.

The young Finnish goalie will be able to support Linus Ullmark and James Reimer this weekend.

Meriläinen last appeared in an NHL game on January 17.

Since then, he has made 16 appearances in goal for the Belleville Senators in the American Hockey League.

Meriläinen has looked his best in recent outings. In his last five games, he has posted a record of 2-1-1-1. Most notably, he has stopped 120 of the last 124 shots on goal, giving him a save percentage of .968.

Overall, in his fourth season in Belleville, Meriläinen has posted an 8-8-1-2 record with a 2.77 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage.

Belleville will play one final home game this Friday before hitting the road to wrap up the season with a game in Syracuse on Saturday.