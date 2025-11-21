Meet the Hero’s Ridge honourees for October and November

Every Ottawa Senators’ home game, the Senators partner with Lépine Apartments to pay homage to the brave men and women who serve our country

20251109 v UTA AC 236

© Andrea Cardin/Freestyle Photography: Eugene Markell, November 9th, 2025

The Ottawa Senators, in partnership with Lépine Apartments, pay homage to the brave men and women who serve our country through the Canadian Armed Forces by honouring them at every Ottawa Senators home game.

This season, the Ottawa Senators and Lépine Apartments are dedicating the Hero’s Ridge program to Émile Lépine, who sadly passed away at the age of 24. Émile brought joy and compassion into every room he entered, greeting the world with his signature high fives, radiant smile, and gentle heart. His spirit lives on through the countless lives he’s touched.

Here are the honourees for September, October, and November.

Fred Lewis — September 21st, 2025

Fred Lewis served in the Canadian Armed Forces for 36 years as an engineer, paratrooper, combat diver, instructor and commander. Much of his career was spent outside of Canada. He was posted to Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States, and completed operational tours in Syria, Southern Lebanon, Bosnia, Cambodia and Afghanistan. Fred was promoted to the rank of Brigadier General when serving as Canada’s Task Force Commander in Jerusalem conducting Security Sector Reform for the Palestinians. His final appointment was to command what is now called 4th Canadian Division, responsible for Canadian Army operations in Ontario. General Lewis was awarded the US Army’s Meritorious Service Medal and Canada’s Meritorious Service Medal twice. Lewis, a huge Sens fan, was presented with a jersey by Ottawa native Randy Robitaille, who completed a 10-year NHL career with a stint in his hometown.

Edward Dallow — October 13th, 2025

Edward Dallow served in the Canadian military for 33 years and retired as a Chief Warrant Officer. He did seven tours of duty, including: Kuwait, Italy, the Gulf War, Somalia, Afghanistan, Bosnia and Iran. In addition, he received two Sefcom commendations and was named a Member Military Merit (MMM) Award by the Governor General in 2009.

Robert Patenaude — October 16th, 2025

Retired Chief Petty Officer Second Class Robert Patenaude joined the Canadian Armed Forces in 1991, serving a distinguished career as a Marine Electrician and later as Chief Electrician aboard HMCS Athabaskan. Over his 25+ years of service, he held numerous leadership and instructional roles across the Royal Canadian Navy, including deployments to Somalia, the Persian Gulf, and humanitarian missions such as Hurricane Andrew relief. Following retirement, he continued his dedication to service as a Technical Authority and Life Cycle Materiel Manager (LCMM) with the Department of National Defence and the Royal Canadian Navy. Senators alumnus Chris Phillips presented Patenaude with a Sens jersey.

Chuck Mathé — October 18th, 2025

Colonel Chuck Mathé joined the Canadian Armed Forces in 1977, serving a distinguished 43-year career in logistics and operational support. His service included key leadership and command roles in Canada, Germany, Croatia, and Afghanistan, as well as strategic postings at National Defense Headquarters and North American Aerospace Defense Command. He concluded his career as the Canadian Defense Attaché to Germany, Austria, and Switzerland before retiring in 2020. Nepean native Jamie Baker, who played for the Sens during their inaugural season, presented Mathé with a Senators jersey.

Adam Hannaford — October 21st, 2025

After joining the Canadian Armed Forces in July 2003, Sergeant Adam Hannaford proudly served our country for over two decades before retiring this fall. He was first posted to Canadian Forces Base Petawawa in 2004. As a proud member of the 2nd Regiment Royal Canadian Horse Artillery, he has had the privilege of participating in multiple deployments, including two tours in Afghanistan and most recently Operation Reassurance. Hannaford was presented with a Senators jersey by 1993 1st overall draft pick Alexandre Daigle.

Chas Cormier — October 23rd, 2025

Retired Lieutenant-Colonel Chas Cormier served as a pilot with the Royal Canadian Armed Forces for 23 years. Cormier enlisted in the Reserves at the age of 16, and attended Royal Military College St-Jean from 1970 to 1975. He flew Buffalo aircraft on search and rescue missions and provided air transport to United Nations Peacekeeping in Egypt. He piloted Trackers in coastal patrol, and commanded Sea King helicopters aboard HMCS Protecteur, flying 65 missions in the Gulf War 1991. After the military, he continued to work in the aeronautical field and was twice-elected municipal councillor in Dieppe, New Brunswick. He later founded a company providing air navigation services to 60 small Canadian airports. Inaugural Sens captain Laurie Boschman presented Cormier with a Senators jersey.

William Lerex — October 27th, 2025

William enrolled in the Royal Military College of Canada and graduated in 1968 as a Lieutenant. He served 33 years in the Canadian Armed Forces, Signals/Communications Branch until retirement in 1996 as a Lieutenant-Colonel. During his career he served in the 1st Canadian Signals Regiment, Kingston, 1st Regiment Royal Canadian Horse Artillery in Hemer, Germany and several tours in Canadian Forces Communication Command. As a Captain he was part of the contingent that participated in quelling the Kingston Penitentiary riots in 1969. He commanded 711 Communications Squadron, Valcartier Quebec and was a Staff Officer at the Canadian High Commission London, England. He was the Senior Staff Officer for the Canadian Military Representative to NATO in Brussels Belgium after which he spent two years at Queen's University as the Visiting Defence Fellow while obtaining his MBA. Inaugural Sens captain Laurie Boschman presented Cormier with a Senators jersey.

William Loos — October 30th, 2025

Sergeant William Loos began his service with the South Dundas & Glengarry Highlanders in 2015 after completing the Police Foundations program at Algonquin College. He progressed through roles from rifleman to Section Commander, with key training in Ottawa, Shilo, and Petawawa. His deployments include Operation Reassurance in Latvia, Operation LASER, and Operation LENTUS, earning him the Special Service Medal and King Charles III Coronation Medal. He is currently serving as Section Commander and Recruiting Non-Commissioned Officers. Hart Trophy winner and Hockey Hall of Famer Eric Lindros presented Loos with a Senators jersey.

Eugene Markell — November 9th, 2025

Retired Major Eugene Markell served as an infantry officer in the Queen’s Own Rifles of Canada, The Canadian Airborne Regiment, and The Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry. Gene served for 30 years throughout Canada, Germany, The Middle East and the USA. He retired in 1996 and began a second wonderful 28-year career as a member of the Guest Services Staff here at The Canadian Tire Centre. Service has been his mantra in all aspects of his life. Senators alumnus Chris Phillips presented Markell with a Sens jersey.

Nancy Payne — November 11th, 2025

The Royal Canadian Legion introduced Mrs. Nancy Payne of Lansdowne, Ontario, as the 2025–2026 National Silver Cross Mother as part of the night’s Remembrance Day ceremonies. Payne represents all Canadian mothers who have lost a son or daughter in service to our country. Her son, Corporal Randy Joseph Payne, proudly served with the Canadian Army’s Military Police, as part of 1 Garrison Military Police Company based in Wainwright, Alberta. He began his military career with the Royal Canadian Air Force Military Police, before joining the mission in Afghanistan. On April 22, 2006, Corporal Payne was killed in action while serving as part of a Close Protection Team. His courage, dedication, and sacrifice will forever be remembered. Payne was presented a Senators jersey by alumnus Radek Bonk.

Dianne Maidment — November 13th, 2025

With 38 years of service, Chief Maidment's career serving with the Air Force, Army and Navy has taken her across Canada and overseas. She has deployed to several countries, including Qatar, the former Yugoslavia, and the Golan Heights, providing humanitarian aid and healthcare services. Throughout her career, Chief Maidment has served in various roles, at Canadian Forces Base, Lahr Germany, the Canadian Forces Health Services School in Borden, Ontario and as the Wing Chief Warrant Officer at 9 Wing, Gander, in her home province of Newfoundland and Labrador. Chief Maidment retired in 2019 and now dedicates her time to volunteering, working with organizations such as the Barrhaven Food Cupboard, Perley Health's Veteran's Helping Veterans program, and Toy Mountain. Senators alumnus Chris Neil presented Maidment with a Sens jersey.

Stéphane Lafaut — November 15th, 2025

Retired Brigadier General Stéphane Lafaut served with the Canadian Forces for thirty-three years. During these years, he held several positions and achieved the rank of Brigadier-General. In addition to serving in Germany, he participated in United Nations missions in Cyprus, the former Yugoslavia, and Iraq. In 2007, he deployed in Afghanistan (Kandahar) as the commandant of the Operational Mentoring and Liaison Team. He retired in 2016 to accept a position within the Quebec provincial government.

The Royal Canadian Legion graciously supports this initiative by giving CAF families the opportunity to nominate their loved ones to be honoured during an Ottawa Senators home game. We look forward to standing side-by-side with you to honour our heroes at an upcoming game!

