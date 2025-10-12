Kleven anticipates return to lineup as Senators return home to face Predators

After an up-and-down start in the Sunshine State, the Senators are back in familiar territory Monday afternoon, hoping home ice can steady their play against the visiting Nashville Predators.

The home crowd will be waiting with bated breath, and so will Tyler Kleven. The defenceman, who injured his ankle in the Sens’ preseason opener against Toronto, anticipates a return to the lineup to help the Sens get back over .500.

“That’s the goal, is to play tomorrow,” said Kleven on Sunday afternoon after an optional Senators practice. He also noted that initially after what he called a “fluky” fall where he injured his ankle on in that Sept. 21 game, he felt he would only be out of the lineup for “a couple days.”

Kleven played 79 regular season games last season, scoring four goals and adding six assists. He played in all six playoff games as well, recording two assists. “Just coming out with the same mentality,” said Kleven, when asked how he builds on last season.

“Just keep playing my game. I thought that throughout the season, I got a little bit more confidence and could move the puck a little bit more. That just takes time too, understanding other teams’ systems, and how fast the speed of the game is… I don’t expect to be perfect right away here, but I’m going to do everything I can to help this team win.”