Kleven anticipates return to lineup as Senators return home to face Predators

Regular season at Canadian Tire Centre opens with a Thanksgiving Monday matinee

By Andrew Wilimek
Ottawa Senators

After an up-and-down start in the Sunshine State, the Senators are back in familiar territory Monday afternoon, hoping home ice can steady their play against the visiting Nashville Predators.

The home crowd will be waiting with bated breath, and so will Tyler Kleven. The defenceman, who injured his ankle in the Sens’ preseason opener against Toronto, anticipates a return to the lineup to help the Sens get back over .500.

“That’s the goal, is to play tomorrow,” said Kleven on Sunday afternoon after an optional Senators practice. He also noted that initially after what he called a “fluky” fall where he injured his ankle on in that Sept. 21 game, he felt he would only be out of the lineup for “a couple days.”

Kleven played 79 regular season games last season, scoring four goals and adding six assists. He played in all six playoff games as well, recording two assists. “Just coming out with the same mentality,” said Kleven, when asked how he builds on last season.

“Just keep playing my game. I thought that throughout the season, I got a little bit more confidence and could move the puck a little bit more. That just takes time too, understanding other teams’ systems, and how fast the speed of the game is… I don’t expect to be perfect right away here, but I’m going to do everything I can to help this team win.”

Penalty kill a focus to improve

The Senators will look to tighten up defensively after allowing 10 goals in the first two games of the season. Five of those came on the penalty kill, where they hold a league-worst 37.5 per cent success rate through two games.

“It’s a work in progress, for sure,” acknowledged Travis Green when asked about the kill after Saturday’s loss, where they allowed three of those goals.

“The last [goal allowed to Florida], we’re probably trying to score a goal more than kill a goal. First one they made a few good plays, but it’s a work in progress. It’s got to get better.”

Linus Ullmark says he needs to make “a couple extra saves” when shorthanded. “I have a lot of pride when it comes to penalty killing… you need the saves on the PK, you need blocks, you need all those sorts of things. The game ran away just because of it,” added Ullmark, who also said he was going to watch the goals back and focus on ways he can improve.

“I wish I could give you a very good answer about what the team can do better, but honestly, I don’t know at the moment, and I can only look into myself and my own performance.”

Loose Pucks

Shane Pinto is the first Senator in franchise history to begin a season with back-to-back multi-goal games. Despite skating just 9:07 minutes on Saturday (the second lowest on the team, ahead of Kurtis MacDermid), Pinto scored twice and had two other breakaway chances, neither of which he was able to convert.

Drake Batherson does not anticipate playing against Nashville. Batherson told media after taking part in an optional practice Sunday that returning for Wednesday’s trip to Buffalo is the goal.

“I don’t know about [Monday], but aiming for Wednesday, definitely,” said Batherson. “It’s weird — the first time I’ve missed games in three-and-a-half years. It’s a little awkward, I’m not too sure how to get to the press box and stuff like that,” the seven-year veteran joked.

As the second longest tenured Senator, Batherson spoke about the team’s excitement for the home opener. “It’s really awesome,” said the winger.

“You talk all summer, you get excited for the season. Especially the way it ended off last year, with how awesome our crowd was in playoffs, it was unbelievable. So just being around town before training camp, you can see how excited people and fans are for the season, so I’m expecting it will be the same as years past. Lots of energy, and you know, that’s what we feed off.”

The Senators currently sit at 22 players on their active roster, one under the maximum 23. Both Batherson and Kleven are currently on the team’s injured reserve, meaning a corresponding move would have to be made if both were activated.

The Faceoff

The Senators have won five home openers in a row, dating back to the COVID-shortened 2020 season. The last time they opened at home against Nashville was during the Predators’ inaugural season, in 1998–99.

During that home opener on Oct. 27, 1998, Ottawa won the first meeting between the teams 3-1, thanks to third period goals from Magnus Arvedson and Wade Redden, and a 21-save performance from goaltender Ron Tugnutt.

The Sens are 18-16-3 against the Predators all-time, but 11-5-3 at home. Last season, Ottawa took both meetings (3-1 at home, 5-2 on the road.)

The Predators are off to a 1-0-1 start, with a 2-1 win over Columbus and a 3-2 overtime loss to Utah. Nashville missed the playoffs in 2024–25 but made the playoffs in three of the past four seasons before that, losing in the first round each time.

Nashville’s 30 wins last year stood as their lowest mark since 2002–03 (counting only 82-game seasons).

Watch and Listen

Watch (viewers in Senators viewing region): TSN5, RDS Info

Listen: TSN 1200, 104.7 Outaouais

Batherson and Kleven were on the ice working towards their return to action.

Visit the Senators website: www.ottawasenators.com

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators & @SenateursLNH

Like the Senators on Facebook: www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators & SenateursLNH

