Hodgson recalled from Belleville

Just hours after securing their spot in the 2026 playoffs, the Senators recalled forward Hayden Hodgson from their affiliate in Belleville.

The 30-year-old forward will join the team in New Jersey ahead of the final road game of the regular season.

Hodgson, who stands six feet two inches tall and weighs 221 pounds, has previously spent time with Ottawa. He played nine games with the team between November 9 and December 6, 2025. He also appeared in two games toward the end of the 2024-25 season. He is still looking for his first point.

Hodgson is on track to complete his second season with Belleville. In 47 games in the American Hockey League, he has scored six goals and recorded five assists for 11 points. He has spent 134 minutes in the penalty box.