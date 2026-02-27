Eliasson and the small details that lead to victory

In the locker room of the Barrie Colts, the hottest team in Canadian major junior hockey at the moment, there is a strong focus on the small details.

Before each game, players are given targets to achieve in terms of hits delivered, shots blocked, and average shift lenght.

What happens if these targets are not met? “There is more skating in practice,” explains Colts defenseman and Ottawa Senators prospect Gabriel Eliasson.

Fortunately, the Colts don't seem to miss their targets too often. At the time of the Sens 360 interview midweek, the team had won its last 10 games. In their most recent outing on Saturday, February 21, they defeated another Ontario Hockey League powerhouse, the Brantford Bulldogs, 7-4.

“I mean... Our team is made up exclusively of hard working guys. Every player contributes to the team's success. Every player thinks about collective success first. We are successful because we have talent, but also because we are hard workers,” says Eliasson.

Personally, the Swedish athlete doesn't have too many problems with his coach's demands. The imposing six-foot-seven defenseman has always taken pride in fulfilling his defensive responsibilities. He's not afraid to throw himself in front of a slap shot or hit an opponent to create separation with the puck.

“I find myself in the winners' circle quite often,” he says proudly, before explaining that players who best meet the challenges set by coaches can win prizes.

“I want to have a big impact. I was drafted because I'm a defensive defenseman. I try to play a physical game while respecting the rules of the game. I don't necessarily have the best offensive stats. That's the type of player I am.”

Rules to follow

When the Senators used the 39th pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft to select Eliasson, they knew they would have the chance to develop a different defenseman.

In addition to being physically imposing, Eliasson has always enjoyed playing a rough game. This even caused him problems when he was younger on European rinks. He also had some adjustment issues during his first season in North America. In 2024-25, with Barrie, he was the fifth most penalized player in the Ontario Hockey League. After spending 116 minutes in the penalty box during the regular season, he racked up another 18 minutes in 16 playoff games.

He hasn't slowed down much this season. He was the first player in Ontario to surpass the 100-minute penalty mark. With four weeks left in the regular season, he could easily smash his total from last season.

However, he insists he is making a big effort not to get caught at the wrong moment.

“Last year, we made it to the third round of the playoffs. I quickly realized that every game in a series is like a game seven. In such important games, we have to do everything we can to increase our chances of winning,” explains Eliasson. “I've learned a lot about discipline. I know you have to avoid unnecessary penalties. I sincerely believe I'm doing a better job in that regard this season.”

Earlier this season, Colts head coach Dylan Smoskowitz explained in an interview with local media that Eliasson can be a victim of his size. “Sometimes he gets called for penalties that maybe wouldn't be penalties if everyone was as big as he is,” he said.

Eliasson is also aware of this reality. “That's just the way it is. I'm never going to change the way I am or the way I play, but I'm well aware that I have a reputation now. Everyone in our league knows that I like to hit and that I'm an aggressive player,” Eliasson said.

The young defenseman also wants to avoid penalties at inopportune moments because he is looking to develop a new string to his bow. He wants to become an increasingly effective and sought-after player during penalty kills. However, it's difficult to be used during penalty kills when you're sitting in the penalty box.

"When I was younger and attending hockey school back home in Sweden, Niklas Hjalmarsson was one of our mentors. He worked with the defensemen. He always gave us good advice on penalty killing. I always wanted to be like him. So I always wanted to play on the penalty kill. It's good for increasing your ice time. It's a phase of the game that allows players like me to have a bigger impact."

In the months leading up to the draft, Eliasson watched a lot of videos of Nikita Zadorov of the Boston Bruins. “He's a big guy. He has a similar build to me,” Eliasson explains. “I really like the way he handles open space. I admire his skating. Over time, he's become one of my favorite players.”

Eliasson has developed a similar admiration for Erik Cernak, a two-time Stanley Cup winner with the Tampa Bay Lightning. "Basically, I'm just looking for inspiration from players who are similar to me. Power play specialists are fun to watch, but I know I won't become that kind of player in the NHL."

When he watches Senators games, Eliasson tries to pay special attention to Tyler Kleven's play. “Plus, I met him at training camp and he seems like a good guy.”