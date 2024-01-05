Cameron Hughes returns to CTC to celebrate milestone

Join us on January 20th for Kids Takeover Day when Cameron Hughes returns to the place where it all began!

It was January 8th, 1994, with the Ottawa Senators hosting the Winnipeg Jets when Cameron Hughes got up and danced . . . changing his life forever.

“We’re at the game, and no one’s cheering. First period, crickets. Second period, and the same thing. I’m starting to get upset,” he explains. “I’m upset that nobody’s cheering. It’s Saturday . . . and I don’t know exactly what possessed me but this thing that was burning inside me. I got up on my seat, but I faced the crowd . . . the crowd was stunned . . . and they started to cheer. And they kept cheering!"

“The other section saw it and play resumes. I sit back on my seat, and there’s a buzz in the arena."

Since that fateful TV timeout where he danced to Sister Sledge’s We Are Family, he hasn’t stopped entertaining fans. Hughes’ unconventional story and career path have inspired millions of people worldwide. He's found himself entertaining fans at over 1500 events for over 30 million fans, including appearances on The Today Show, the Comedy Network, and Katie Couric's Katie on ABC.

“My whole thing is you’ve got to push the fans because they’re there to experience something,” he explains about his longevity. “Your list of ideas is ten miles long, but fans from the heart of it go to an event and want to be pushed. Fans want to cheer; I'm there to ignite that spark when needed, and wow, it has been a blast. I'm so grateful to Sens fans far and wide!"

Cameron Hughes will also be at the Bytowne Cinema on January 17 with special guests to share some amazing stories and memories he has made in the past 30 years when The Dancing Guy Returns!