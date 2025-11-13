Brady Tkachuk and his brother become the first active NHL players to host podcast 

How many hockey fans would love to know what Brady and Matthew Tkachuk talk about during their video chats?

Now they can. The first episode of Wingmen, the podcast featuring the Ottawa Senators captain and his older brother, has been released on major streaming platforms on Thursday.

The pair should release 40 episodes in the upcoming year.

In the trailer for the very first episode, Brady describes the project as “two brothers with one mic and absolutely no filter”.

“It never even crossed my mind,” Brady said earlier this week when asked if he had been dreaming of launching a project like this for a long time.

His perspective changed last winter after participating in the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off.

“People started talking to us about projects like this after the tournament. We didn't realize what great opportunities were available to us,” Brady continues. “We discussed it over the summer and finally realized that it was something we were interested in. So now it's done. We can say that we are the first active NHL players to host a podcast.”

On the ice, Brady Tkachuk often performs best when he keeps things as simple as possible. He will take a similar approach to his new project.

For their first episodes, the hosts of “Wing Men” won't have any guests. They won't waste too much time researching or preparing. They'll just turn on their microphones and cameras and start talking, plain and simple.

“The podcast will be like the conversations we have every week on FaceTime. The only difference is that now everyone will be able to listen in,” says Brady.

"Naturally, hockey is the topic we're most interested in. People expect us to talk a lot about hockey. That will undoubtedly be our number one topic. But people also know that we have many other interests. "

“We'll talk about life in general. There will be a lot of talk about football and fantasy football. We might also talk about baseball, basketball, college sports... There will be no taboos. We'll probably tell funny stories, stuff from our childhood that no one knows about.”

In the weeks following the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off, the Tkachuk brothers participated in the recording of an episode of the “New Heights” podcast with Travis and Jason Kelce.

It's hard not to draw parallels between the podcast featuring the Kelce brothers, who rose to fame playing football in the NFL, and the new project featuring the Tkachuk brothers, who are among the most prominent players in the NHL.

“It was a really rewarding experience for us,” Brady said. “The NFL and NHL schedules are very different, but they still have a lot to teach us.”