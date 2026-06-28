2026 Development Camp Roster

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The Ottawa Senators have unveiled their roster for this year’s development camp. Consisting of 24 skaters and five goaltenders. The camp will take place between June 29 - July 1,

Player
Position
2025-26 Team(s)
Matthew Andonovski
D

Kitchener Rangers
Lucas Beckman
G

Baie-Comeau Drakkar, Chicoutimi Saguenéens
Owen Beckner
F
Colorado College Tigers
Louis-Felix Bourque
F
Drummondville Voltigeurs
Jaxon Cover
F
London Knights
Vincent Desjardins
F
Blainville-Boisbriand Armada
Maxim Dube
F
Gatineau Olympiques
Gabriel Eliasson
D
Barrie Colts
Lucas Ellinas
F
Kitchener Rangers
Logan Hensler
D
Wisconsin Badgers
Landen Hookey
F
Allen Americans, Belleville Senators
Bruno Idzan
F
Wisconsin Badgers
Jean-Christoph Lemieux
F
Windsor Spitfires, Sudbury Wolves
Elliot Lennon
G
Deerfield Academy, Madison Capitols
Matteo Mann
D
Colorado College Tigers
Luke Mitselbacher
F
Brandon Wheatkings, Belleville Senators
Blake Montgomery
F
Wisconsin Badgers, Belleville Senators
Javon Moore
F
Minnesota Golden Gophers
Harris Pangretitsch
D
Soo Greyhounds
Jackson Parsons
G
Allen Americans, Belleville Senators
Kevin Reidler
G
Penn State Nittany Lions, Belleville Senators
Hoyt Stanley
D
Cornell Big Red, Belleville Senators
Brandon Svoboda
F
Boston University Terriers
Andrei Trofimov
G
Stalnye Lisy
Blake Vanek
F
Wenatchee Wild, Calgary Hitmen
Shea Van Olm
F
Penn State Nittany Lions
Eerik Wallenius
D
Moncton Wildcats 
Carter Yakemchuk
D
Belleville Senators, Ottawa Senators
Mason Zebeski
F
Brampton Steelheads, Barrie Colts

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