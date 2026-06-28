The Ottawa Senators have unveiled their roster for this year’s development camp. Consisting of 24 skaters and five goaltenders. The camp will take place between June 29 - July 1,
2026 Development Camp Roster
|
Player
|
Position
|
2025-26 Team(s)
|
Matthew Andonovski
|
D
|
Kitchener Rangers
|
Lucas Beckman
|
G
|
Baie-Comeau Drakkar, Chicoutimi Saguenéens
|
Owen Beckner
|
F
|
Colorado College Tigers
|
Louis-Felix Bourque
|
F
|
Drummondville Voltigeurs
|
Jaxon Cover
|
F
|
London Knights
|
Vincent Desjardins
|
F
|
Blainville-Boisbriand Armada
|
Maxim Dube
|
F
|
Gatineau Olympiques
|
Gabriel Eliasson
|
D
|
Barrie Colts
|
Lucas Ellinas
|
F
|
Kitchener Rangers
|
Logan Hensler
|
D
|
Wisconsin Badgers
|
Landen Hookey
|
F
|
Allen Americans, Belleville Senators
|
Bruno Idzan
|
F
|
Wisconsin Badgers
|
Jean-Christoph Lemieux
|
F
|
Windsor Spitfires, Sudbury Wolves
|
Elliot Lennon
|
G
|
Deerfield Academy, Madison Capitols
|
Matteo Mann
|
D
|
Colorado College Tigers
|
Luke Mitselbacher
|
F
|
Brandon Wheatkings, Belleville Senators
|
Blake Montgomery
|
F
|
Wisconsin Badgers, Belleville Senators
|
Javon Moore
|
F
|
Minnesota Golden Gophers
|
Harris Pangretitsch
|
D
|
Soo Greyhounds
|
Jackson Parsons
|
G
|
Allen Americans, Belleville Senators
|
Kevin Reidler
|
G
|
Penn State Nittany Lions, Belleville Senators
|
Hoyt Stanley
|
D
|
Cornell Big Red, Belleville Senators
|
Brandon Svoboda
|
F
|
Boston University Terriers
|
Andrei Trofimov
|
G
|
Stalnye Lisy
|
Blake Vanek
|
F
|
Wenatchee Wild, Calgary Hitmen
|
Shea Van Olm
|
F
|
Penn State Nittany Lions
|
Eerik Wallenius
|
D
|
Moncton Wildcats
|
Carter Yakemchuk
|
D
|
Belleville Senators, Ottawa Senators
|
Mason Zebeski
|
F
|
Brampton Steelheads, Barrie Colts