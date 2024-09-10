2024 Prospects Challenge Preview

The Ottawa Senators have released their roster for the 2024 Prospects Challenge in Buffalo, as well as the link for fans to watch the games.

Prospects Challenge Preview
By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

Fans can get excited, because there's Sens hockey to be played this week. The Ottawa Senators are headed to the 2024 Prospects Challenge in Buffalo later this week, where the team will play three games over the weekend.

Forwards

Tyler Boucher3
Ryder Boulton1
Matthew Buckley1
Jake Chiasson1
Niall Crocker1
Philippe Daoust3
Mark Duarte1
Lucas Ellinas1
Stephen Halliday1
Ryan Humphrey1
Elliot L'Italien1
Oskar Pettersson1
Stuart Rolofs2
Landen Ward1

Defencemen

Matthew Andonovski2
Anthony Cristoforo1
Jorian Donovan3
Gabriel Eliasson1
Tomas Hamara3
Lucas Moore1
Filip Nordberg1
Djibril Toure2
Carter Yakemchuk1

Goaltenders

David Egorov1
Leevi Merilainen2
Michael Simpson1

1,2,3 indicates which # appearance at the Prospects Challenge this weekend will be for each player.

This year’s tournament, taking place at the LECOM Harborcenter, will be the third time the Senators participate and the first appearance for the Columbus Blue Jackets. Last year’s tournament saw the Senators face off against the New Jersey Devils, Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Montreal Canadiens. Ottawa's schedule sees the Senators face-off against three teams over the course of four days between Friday, through Monday.

Opponent
Date
Time
New Jersey Devils
Friday, September 13
3:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Saturday, September 14
12:00 p.m.
Columbus Blue Jackets
Monday, September 16
1:30 p.m.

Several current-Sens have been past attendees at the Prospects Challenge, including Ridly Greig, Tyler Kleven, Zack Ostapchuk, Mads Sogaard, Max Guenette, Jake Sanderson, Angus Crookshank, and Shane Pinto.

Sens fans can tune in to the games live, as they will be livestreamed HERE on the Senators website!

