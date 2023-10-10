Practice Report | News and lineup info from Tuesday's session at KeyBank Center

Casey Mittelstadt is expected to be back at practice on Wednesday after missing Tuesday’s skate with a tweak in his upper body, Sabres coach Don Granato announced.

“We expect him to be ok,” Granato said. “… He didn’t practice today, we expect him to practice tomorrow.”

The Sabres took the ice for the middle of three straight practice days in preparation for their season opener at home on Thursday against the New York Rangers.

Here’s how the group lined up in Mittelstadt’s absence, with Tyson Jost stepping in at center on a line with Jordan Greenway and Zach Benson.

Forwards

53 Jeff Skinner – 72 Tage Thompson – 89 Alex Tuch

77 JJ Peterka – 24 Dylan Cozens – 71 Victor Olofsson

12 Jordan Greenway – 17 Tyson Jost – 9 Zach Benson

28 Zemgus Girgensons – 19 Peyton Krebs – 21 Kyle Okposo

93 Matt Savoie

Defensemen

26 Rasmus Dahlin – 23 Mattias Samuelsson

25 Owen Power – 10 Henri Jokiharju

6 Erik Johnson – 75 Connor Clifton

78 Jacob Bryson

Goalies

27 Devon Levi

31 Eric Comrie

1 Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Here are more notes from Tuesday’s session at KeyBank Center.