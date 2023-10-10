Practice Report | News and lineup info from Tuesday's session at KeyBank Center

Casey Mittelstadt is expected to be back at practice on Wednesday after missing Tuesday’s skate with a tweak in his upper body, Sabres coach Don Granato announced.
“We expect him to be ok,” Granato said. “… He didn’t practice today, we expect him to practice tomorrow.”
The Sabres took the ice for the middle of three straight practice days in preparation for their season opener at home on Thursday against the New York Rangers.
Here’s how the group lined up in Mittelstadt’s absence, with Tyson Jost stepping in at center on a line with Jordan Greenway and Zach Benson.
Forwards
53 Jeff Skinner – 72 Tage Thompson – 89 Alex Tuch
77 JJ Peterka – 24 Dylan Cozens – 71 Victor Olofsson
12 Jordan Greenway – 17 Tyson Jost – 9 Zach Benson
28 Zemgus Girgensons – 19 Peyton Krebs – 21 Kyle Okposo
93 Matt Savoie
Defensemen
26 Rasmus Dahlin – 23 Mattias Samuelsson
25 Owen Power – 10 Henri Jokiharju
6 Erik Johnson – 75 Connor Clifton
78 Jacob Bryson
Goalies
27 Devon Levi
31 Eric Comrie
1 Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Here are more notes from Tuesday’s session at KeyBank Center.