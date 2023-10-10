Practice Report | News and lineup info from Tuesday's session at KeyBank Center

News Feed

buffalo sabres announce new 2023 2024 team dog blue

Sabres welcome Blue as team dog for 2023-24 season
buffalo sabres rasmus dahlin contract extension press conference kevyn adams

'This is the city I love' | Dahlin commits to Buffalo with max-term extension
buffalo sabres practice report keybank center october 9 3 roster storylines zach benson rasmus dahlin

Practice Notebook | How the Sabres roster is shaping up ahead of the NHL roster deadline
buffalo sabres sharpen up top headlines october 9 2023 rasmus dahlin zach benson kevyn adams

Sharpen Up | Sabres open 2023-24 season at home Thursday 
buffalo sabres sign defenseman rasmus dahlin eight year contract extension october 9 2023

Sabres sign Dahlin to 8-year contract extension
buffalo sabres practice notes peyton krebs sidney crosby jacob bryson

Krebs continued to show hardnosed identity in preseason finale
buffalo sabres roster moves ryan johnson lukas rousek training camp update

Sabres assign 5 players to Amerks
buffalo sabres pittsburgh penguins recap highlights zach benson jj peterka

Mittelstadt tallies 3 points in preseason loss to Penguins
buffalo sabres matt savoie returns to practice injury update 

Savoie returns to practice with Sabres
buffalo sabres pittsburgh penguins preseason game roster preview erik johnson zach benson devon levi

Sabres vs. Penguins | Game roster, storylines, and how to watch Buffalo’s preseason finale
buffalo sabres training camp practice notebook october 5 don granato

Camp Notebook | Sabres prepare for preseason finale Friday vs. Pittsburgh 
buffalo sabres columbus blue jackets game recap oct 4 zemgus girgensons owen power zach benson

Benson scores 3rd preseason goal in loss to Blue Jackets
buffalo sabres training camp roster update brett murray isak rosen jiri kulich

Sabres announce training camp roster update
buffalo sabres columbus blue jackets preview lineup connor clifton zach benson

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Blue Jackets
buffalo sabres training camp practice oct 3 brandon biro don granato 

'Everybody in this room matters' | Granato sends message to team as regular season approaches
buffalo sabres at columbus blue jackets preseason roster connor clifton erik johnson

Clifton set to make preseason debut Wednesday in Columbus
buffalo sabres 2023 home opener details rj way giveaway party in the plaza

Sabres announce giveaways, Party in the Plaza for Home Opener presented by The BFLO Store
buffalo sabres practice updates buffalo bills trip josh allen alex tuch

'They love being in Buffalo' | Team trip to Bills game another example of Sabres' camaraderie 

Practice Report | News and lineup info from Tuesday's session at KeyBank Center

Casey Mittelstadt was absent due to an upper-body tweak but is expected to return Wednesday.

20231010 Lecom
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Casey Mittelstadt is expected to be back at practice on Wednesday after missing Tuesday’s skate with a tweak in his upper body, Sabres coach Don Granato announced.

“We expect him to be ok,” Granato said. “… He didn’t practice today, we expect him to practice tomorrow.”

The Sabres took the ice for the middle of three straight practice days in preparation for their season opener at home on Thursday against the New York Rangers.

Here’s how the group lined up in Mittelstadt’s absence, with Tyson Jost stepping in at center on a line with Jordan Greenway and Zach Benson.

Forwards

53 Jeff Skinner – 72 Tage Thompson – 89 Alex Tuch

77 JJ Peterka – 24 Dylan Cozens – 71 Victor Olofsson

12 Jordan Greenway – 17 Tyson Jost – 9 Zach Benson

28 Zemgus Girgensons – 19 Peyton Krebs – 21 Kyle Okposo

93 Matt Savoie

Defensemen

26 Rasmus Dahlin – 23 Mattias Samuelsson

25 Owen Power – 10 Henri Jokiharju

6 Erik Johnson – 75 Connor Clifton

78 Jacob Bryson

Goalies

27 Devon Levi

31 Eric Comrie

1 Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Here are more notes from Tuesday’s session at KeyBank Center.

1. Benson officially made the Sabres’ opening night roster on Monday, the outcome of a dynamic preseason in which he tallied seven points in six games.

But while his offensive skill was apparent, Granato pointed to the 18-year-old’s defensive instincts and work ethic without the puck that as separating factors from a typical player his age.

“He could be as prolific as anybody offensively but if he didn't have … defensive instincts, positionally pretty sound, he wouldn't be on the roster, he just wouldn't,” Granato said.

“That's usually why players have to go to the American League. They have to learn how to play without the puck. Just the immense amount of responsibility you have in the NHL when you don't have the puck, and he has shown to be very proficient in that area and that helps him get to offense faster.”

Granato addresses the media

2. Benson was informed he had made the roster on Saturday by Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams. The first person Benson spoke to after that conversation was former Sabres defenseman James Patrick, who coached Benson in the Western Hockey League.

“He was super pumped,” Benson said. “He kind of just told me to keep taking it day by day and keep working my tail off.”

Zach Benson addresses the media

3. Matt Savoie has been a full participant in practice since joining the Sabres for their morning skate on Friday. He had missed the duration of training camp prior to that skate with an upper-body injury he sustained during the Prospects Challenge finale on Sept. 18.

Granato said the improvement in Savoie’s game since his first camp last fall has been apparent even in that small sample size. The Sabres coach recalled Savoie’s exit meeting last October, when the then 18-year-old expressed disappointment that he had not done better in his first NHL setting.

“Older players have made him feel welcome and he has come back and really you can tell that he’s targeted the right areas to prepare for this camp,” Granato said.

“He’s showing his quickness, his very dynamic quickness and agility and mobility, slipping in and out and pressuring pucks and his release and shot are stronger and harder, so he’s got a little more pop or a lot more pop than a year ago. And I think a lot of had to do with the hindsight of last year’s training camp, being disappointed.”

4. The Sabres had a visitor as they came off the ice after practice. Blue, a 14-week-old Saint Bernard and Mastiff mix, was introduced as the team dog for the upcoming season. She is training to become a service dog for a local veteran as part of WNY Heroes’ Pawsitive for Heroes program.

Read more about Blue here.