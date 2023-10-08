News Feed

Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Bruins | 10.05.23

Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Bruins
Postgame Notes: Rangers at Devils | 10.04.23

Postgame Notes: Rangers at Devils
Wheeler Settling Into New York  

Wheeler Settling Into New York  
Rangers Trim Training Camp Roster to 27 Players

Rangers Trim Training Camp Roster to 27 Players
Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Islanders | 09.30.23

Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Islanders
Rangers Assign Six Players to Hartford

Rangers Assign Six Players to Hartford
Rangers Training Camp Roster Down to 35 Players

Rangers Training Camp Roster Down to 35 Players
Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Devils | 9.28.23

Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Devils
Preseason Notes: Rangers vs. Devils | 09.28.23

Preseason Notes: Rangers vs. Devils
Rangers Summer Catch Ups 

Rangers Summer Catch Ups
Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Islanders | 09.26.23

Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Islanders
Postgame Notes: Rangers at Bruins | 09.24.23

Postgame Notes: Rangers at Bruins
Rangers Trim Roster to 48 Players

Rangers Trim Roster to 48 Players
Preseason Notes: Rangers at Bruins | 09.24.23

Preseason Notes: Rangers at Bruins
Garand Gearing Up for Second Pro Season  

Garand Gearing Up for Second Pro Season
Rangers 2023 Content Day 

Rangers 2023 Content Day
Rangers Announce 2023-24 Training Camp Roster and Schedule

Rangers Announce 2023-24 Training Camp Roster and Schedule
The Patrick Family – An Incomparable Rangers Legacy

The Patrick Family – An Incomparable Rangers Legacy

Will Cuylle “Earned Himself This Opportunity"

Upon being named the 2023 Lars-Erik Sjoberg Award, Rangers rookie reflects on his impactful preseason and goals for the regular season

WILL
By Sasha Kandrach
@KandrachSasha

Will Cuylle is making the most of an opportunity.  

On Sunday morning at the conclusion of the Rangers’ training camp, Cuylle was awarded the 2023 Lars-Erik Sjoberg Award, presented annually since 1988 to the top rookie in camp as selected by the media.

Since the start of training camp, and despite a slim margin of opportunity for available roster spots, the 21-year-old – whom the Rangers drafted 60th overall (second round) at the 2020 NHL Draft – left a lasting impression by creating a consistent impact.

"It was a long camp and long couple of weeks with lots of skating, but it feels good," Cuylle said. "I knew I had a shot. I knew I had to come here and play hard and play my game, and I think I did that. I think I showed what I can do. It was an opportunity to make a first impression with the new coaching staff, so that was a focus for me."

Through the six-game preseason slate, Cuylle was utilized in a variety of situations, including logging top-six minutes and recording reps on the power play.

“He was noticeable all the time,” said Rangers Head Coach Peter Laviolette following Saturday’s practice. “He was noticeable in practice; he was noticeable in games. I liked his speed; I liked his physicality. He generated a lot of offense. He scored goals, he put pucks to the net. He could have scored a few more. He's a big presence out there, so he did a lot of things, and he did them consistently through camp. He earned himself this opportunity.”

The left winger spent the majority of last season in the American Hockey League with the Hartford Wolfpack after making the jump from the OHL, where he spent three seasons with the Windsor Spitfires. In Hartford, Cuylle finished second on the team with 45 points (25G, 20A) through 69 regular-season contests and compiled three points (1G, 2A) in nine games of the Calder Cup Playoffs. 

In an efficient offseason, Cuylle bolstered his 6-foot-3, 212-pound frame and arrived at training camp determined to make an impact and make the most of the opportunity that was presented.

And while he has accomplished one of his preliminary goals in making the team out of camp, Cuylle has already turned his focus to continuing to make a lasting impression.

"The hard work is just starting," he said. "I’ve got to elevate my game more and keep getting better every day and just try to learn from other guys in here. Obviously, it's a pretty veteran team. I just have to learn as much as I can and put my work boots on every day and try to show up and be the best I can be."

Related Content

Media Availability: Cuylle
1:26

Media Availability: Cuylle
Media Availability: Cuylle
3:25

Media Availability: Cuylle