Will Cuylle “Earned Himself This Opportunity"

Through the six-game preseason slate, Cuylle was utilized in a variety of situations, including logging top-six minutes and recording reps on the power play.

“He was noticeable all the time,” said Rangers Head Coach Peter Laviolette following Saturday’s practice. “He was noticeable in practice; he was noticeable in games. I liked his speed; I liked his physicality. He generated a lot of offense. He scored goals, he put pucks to the net. He could have scored a few more. He's a big presence out there, so he did a lot of things, and he did them consistently through camp. He earned himself this opportunity.”

The left winger spent the majority of last season in the American Hockey League with the Hartford Wolfpack after making the jump from the OHL, where he spent three seasons with the Windsor Spitfires. In Hartford, Cuylle finished second on the team with 45 points (25G, 20A) through 69 regular-season contests and compiled three points (1G, 2A) in nine games of the Calder Cup Playoffs.

In an efficient offseason, Cuylle bolstered his 6-foot-3, 212-pound frame and arrived at training camp determined to make an impact and make the most of the opportunity that was presented.

And while he has accomplished one of his preliminary goals in making the team out of camp, Cuylle has already turned his focus to continuing to make a lasting impression.

"The hard work is just starting," he said. "I’ve got to elevate my game more and keep getting better every day and just try to learn from other guys in here. Obviously, it's a pretty veteran team. I just have to learn as much as I can and put my work boots on every day and try to show up and be the best I can be."