Will Cuylle “Earned Himself This Opportunity"

Will Cuylle is making the most of an opportunity.
On Sunday morning at the conclusion of the Rangers’ training camp, Cuylle was awarded the 2023 Lars-Erik Sjoberg Award, presented annually since 1988 to the top rookie in camp as selected by the media.
Since the start of training camp, and despite a slim margin of opportunity for available roster spots, the 21-year-old – whom the Rangers drafted 60th overall (second round) at the 2020 NHL Draft – left a lasting impression by creating a consistent impact.
"It was a long camp and long couple of weeks with lots of skating, but it feels good," Cuylle said. "I knew I had a shot. I knew I had to come here and play hard and play my game, and I think I did that. I think I showed what I can do. It was an opportunity to make a first impression with the new coaching staff, so that was a focus for me."