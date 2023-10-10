Rangers Launch All-New Official Team App 

The New York Rangers have announced the launch of the all-new Official New York Rangers Team App. An essential source for 24/7 team coverage, the app provides game highlights, exclusive content, and brand-new ways to engage with the team.

The all-new app is a must-have for all Rangers fans, bringing team coverage including roster updates, roster breakdowns, player bios, game highlights, exclusive videos, photos, articles and the podcast “Club 30 with Henrik Lundqvist.”

Fans can stay up to date on live stats, scores, and standings through the app, while also testing their fandom with Rangers trivia and polls. The official app will also allow users to customize their experience with unique wallpapers and custom icons.

On game days, fans will receive enhanced matchup previews within the Rangers app, as well as game audio broadcasts and tune-in information so users will stay informed and never miss a game.

Fans coming to The Garden can manage, purchase, and find all ticket related information including registration for the Rangers Fan First Program. To access tickets, users can simply select the tickets tab from the bottom navigation panel and log into their Ticketmaster account to view, manage, and purchase tickets directly from the Official New York Rangers Team App.

The Official New York Rangers Team App is now available for download in the iOS App Store or Google Play Store by searching "New York Rangers.”