Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Penguins 

RANGERS RUNDOWN
- The New York Rangers head home for a two-game swing beginning with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday night at MSG (7:00 PM ET - TV: MSG Network - Radio: ESPN 98.7 FM). The Blueshirts have eight games remaining in the regular season (6 at home, 2 on road).
- New York has wins in five consecutive games, for their third winning streak of five-plus games this season. The Rangers have wins in seven of their last eight games and points in 24 of its last 29 contests (22-5-2).
- The Blueshirts’ 50 wins and 104 points are the most in the NHL. The Rangers have recorded their sixth 50-win campaign in team history.
- At home, New York has a 26-9-0 record for 52 points and has won 11 of its last 13 home contests. The Rangers’ .743 point percentage at home ranks second in the NHL.
- In the month of March, the Blueshirts collected a 10-3-1 record for 21 points. In 14 games, Artemi Panarin led Rangers skaters in goals (9), assists (16) and points (25). His 25 points ranked tied for the third most in the NHL in March.
- The Rangers became the first team in the NHL to clinch a spot in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs and the first team to reach the 100-point plateau. With a win in their 72nd game, the Rangers surpassed the 100-point threshold in the second fewest games (1971-72 - 67 GP) in team history.
- The Rangers have a league-high tying five players (Zibanejad, Kreider, Trocheck, Panarin, Fox) with 60 or more points this season and also have six players with 50 or more points.
- Against the Penguins, the Blueshirts have points in five-straight contests (4-0-1) and eight of their last nine against them (7-1-1).
- New York has the NHL’s fourth best power play percentage (26.0) and fourth highest penalty kill percentage (83.3). Carolina is the only other team with both in the top-5.
- The Rangers’ 3.43 goals per game and 2.74 goals against per game both rank seventh in the NHL.
- The Blueshirts have earned 24 comeback victories this season, the second most in the NHL, and 12 when trailing in the third period, tied for the most in the NHL.
- New York has accumulated 188 points from defensemen this season, the second most in the NHL. On Saturday night alone, the Rangers blueliners had six points.
- When scoring four or more goals, the Rangers are 29-0-1 and when allowing two or fewer goals, the team is 35-1-0.
- The Rangers’ .889 win percentage (8-1) in the five-minute overtime session ranks first in the league.