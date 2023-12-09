Pregame Notes: Rangers at Capitals

ROAD WARRIORS

New York was the first club to record 10 road wins when it defeated Nashville last Saturday. It marked the fewest games needed (13 GP) to reach 10 road wins in franchise history.

KREIDING TO MAKE HISTORY

Chris Kreider is one point from 500 in his career, one goal from matching Adam Graves for the third most in team history (280), and one power play goal from becoming the fifth player in franchise history to reach 100 PPGs.

With his point, Kreider would become the 12th player to record 500 points with the franchise and the eighth skater from the 2009 NHL Entry Draft class to reach it.

Kreider has 14 goals on the season, ranking tied for the ninth most in the league and has 16 points in his last 17 games (9G-7A).

Only 14 active players have 100 or more career power play goals.

His nine shorthanded goals since 2021-22 are the most in the NHL while his 41 power play goals in that span are the second most. In addition, his nine career SHGs rank tied for ninth with Mika Zibanejad for the most in team history.

PANARIN ON A PATH

Artemi Panarin has 37 points (16G-21A) on the season and has notched a point in 20 of his 24 games this year. Panarin ranks third in the NHL in points, tied for fourth in goals, tied for 12th in assists, and tied for fourth in power play points (15).

Panarin leads the league with 13 multi-point games and since 2015-16, his 194 multi-point games rank sixth in the league.

Ahead of his 615th NHL game, Panarin sits two points away from 700 in his career. In NHL history, 37 players have reached the 700 point milestone in fewer than 615 games.

Panarin is also the first Ranger with 15+ goals and 20+ assists within the team’s first 25 games of a season since all three members of the ‘G-A-G Line’ (Hadfield, Ratelle, Gilbert) in 1971-72.

BACK IN THE FOX HOLE

Tonight, Adam Fox is set to play in his 300th career game. Among NHL defensemen, his 212 assists are the sixth most through the first 300 games of a career while his 251 points are the 14th most.

In his four games since returning from injury, Adam Fox has tallied five assists, giving him points in 11 of his 14 contests this season (3G-13A).

Since his rookie season in 2019-20, Fox has been one of the best defensemen in the NHL.

MIKA’S MISSION

Mika Zibanejad has points in eight-straight games (4G-6A), tied for the second longest of his career.