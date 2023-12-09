Pregame Notes: Rangers at Capitals

RANGERS RUNDOWN
- The New York Rangers head to the nation’s capital for a Saturday night matchup against the Washington Capitals (7:00 PM ET - TV: MSG Network - Radio: ESPN 98.7 FM). The Rangers begin their third set of back-to-backs tonight and thus far are 2-0 in both the first half and second half of back-to-back games.
- The Blueshirts’ 18 wins are the most in the NHL and their 37 points are tied for the second. New York’s .771 points percentage is tied for the league lead with Boston.
- Following a loss, the Rangers are 5-0-0 and have outscored opponents 15-7 in those five games.
- New York has wins in three of his last four games, in 10 of its last 13 games and points in 17 of its last 20 games (16-3-1).
- Seven different Rangers (Fox, Gustafsson, Kreider, Lafrenière, Panarin, Trocheck, Zibanejad) have 15-plus points this season, tied for the third largest amount in the NHL (DAL - 9, CAR - 8).
- Tonight, Adam Fox is set to play in his 300th career NHL game.
- The Rangers have the best faceoff percentage in the NHL with a 56.1 percent mark and have been over 50 percent in the faceoff circle in 20 of 24 games. Since 1997-98 when the league started tracking FOW%, the team hasn’t finished a season over 53.3 percent.
- In the past four games, Artemi Panarin and Vincent Trocheck have combined for 14 points (6G-8A).
- The Rangers have the NHL’s third best power play percentage (29.7) and have scored power play goals in 18 of their first 24 games. The team’s 22 power play goals this year are tied for the fifth most in the NHL.
- This season, New York is 9-3-0 against Eastern Conference opponents and 5-1-0 against Metropolitan Division rivals.
- The Rangers’ defensemen have accounted for 66 points, the fifth most in the NHL.
- New York has a league-high (tied) nine comeback wins, and five after trailing in the third period - tied for the second most in the NHL.
- The Blueshirts are 13-2-1 when scoring the first goal of the game, tied for the most such wins in the league. New York is 9-1-1 when leading after two periods and 7-0-0 when tied after two frames.
- The Rangers are 9-0-1 in one-goal games, the most such wins in the NHL.
- When outshooting their opponents, the Blueshirts are 12-1-0, the second most wins in the league.