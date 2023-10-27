Postgame Notes: Rangers at Oilers

HIGH-FIVE - The Rangers won their fifth game of the season. It is the first time since the 2016-17 season that the Blueshirts have had five wins through their first seven games. In all five wins, New York has allowed one or fewer goals and in four of five wins the team has defeated the opponent by multiple goals.

THREE IN THE BAG - The Blueshirts pushed their road win streak to three games, something they did on three different occasions last season. On the road, the Blueshirts are 4-1-0 and their eight road points rank tied for first in the NHL. New York has scored 18 road goals, the second most in the league.

MAN ADVANTAGE - New York scored on the power play goal for the sixth time in its first seven games. The team’s seven power play goals rank tied for seventh in the NHL.

WHO’S ON SECOND? - The Rangers have scored a combined eight goals in the second period over the last three games. Their 10 second period goals this season are tied for the fourth most in the NHL.

OFFENSIVE DEFENSEMEN - Rangers defensemen accounted for four points in the win. The 20 compiled points by Blueshirts defensemen are the sixth most in the NHL.