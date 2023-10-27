Postgame Notes: Rangers at Oilers

HIGH-FIVE - The Rangers won their fifth game of the season. It is the first time since the 2016-17 season that the Blueshirts have had five wins through their first seven games. In all five wins, New York has allowed one or fewer goals and in four of five wins the team has defeated the opponent by multiple goals.
THREE IN THE BAG - The Blueshirts pushed their road win streak to three games, something they did on three different occasions last season. On the road, the Blueshirts are 4-1-0 and their eight road points rank tied for first in the NHL. New York has scored 18 road goals, the second most in the league.
MAN ADVANTAGE - New York scored on the power play goal for the sixth time in its first seven games. The team’s seven power play goals rank tied for seventh in the NHL.
WHO’S ON SECOND? - The Rangers have scored a combined eight goals in the second period over the last three games. Their 10 second period goals this season are tied for the fourth most in the NHL.
OFFENSIVE DEFENSEMEN - Rangers defensemen accounted for four points in the win. The 20 compiled points by Blueshirts defensemen are the sixth most in the NHL.
- Jonathan Quick earned his second win with the Rangers in as many starts and posted his 59th career shutout, tying him for the 20th most in NHL history. This is the third time in his career that Quick has won his first two starts of a season while allowing one or fewer goals in each (2023-24, 2017-18, 2010-11).
- Alexis Lafreniere tallied a goal in a third straight game, establishing a career-long goal streak. Lafreniere’s four goals rank second on the Blueshirts behind Chris Kreider’s five.
- Artemi Panarin extended his season-opening point streak to seven games (3G-7A), the longest by a Rangers player since Marian Gaborik recorded an eight-game run in 2009-10. Panarin has the second longest point streak in NHL behind Dylan Larkin’s streak of eight games. He is the 13th player to reach the 10-point plateau in the league this season.
- Adam Fox recorded a power play goal and an assist in the victory. His six assists rank tied for fifth among NHL defensemen while his six power play points (2G-4A) and two power play goals rank tied for first among league d-men.
- Braden Schneider notched his fourth career multi-point game with his first goal and first assist of the 2023-24 campaign.