Lundqvist Savoring “Special” Hockey Hall of Fame Weekend 

On Friday, Lundqvist and the other inductees were individually recognized for their respective achievements during a ceremony hosted inside the iconic Grand Hall of the Hockey Hall of Fame. Every inductee was welcomed to the stage and presented with a Hall of Fame ring and plaque, which will be displayed inside the Grand Hall.

After, the inductees each took a few minutes to reflect on their accomplishments and talk about what the weekend of festivities means to them and their loved ones.

“It’s an opportunity to reflect on your career,” Lundqvist said. “The things you experienced, the people you met along the way – it’s so many people – it makes you happy thinking of all the fun times as a hockey player. And not only on the ice, but also away from the game and what the game brought you. You managed to reach a level where you could live your dream and play in the NHL. I’m so extremely grateful for that.”

Having grown up in Åre, Sweden – a ski town with a population of just over 3,000 people – and now having cemented his legacy as one of the all-time best goaltenders in history, Lundqvist described this experience as “surreal.”

At one time, the idea of playing in the NHL seemed far-fetched to a young Lundqvist, who often couldn’t stay up late enough to watch games on TV. But eventually, Lundqvist made that dream a reality. He was drafted in the seventh round (205th overall) of the 2000 NHL Draft, and from there, he made the most of an opportunity, and the rest is history.

“Growing up in Sweden in the late ’80s, it was hard to watch the NHL at times,” Lundqvist said. “As I became older, I started paying attention to the NHL and looking up to some of the great goalies over here. As a Swede coming over, obviously I had my role models like Tommy Salo, who played here for many years – but back home, it was a big deal to come [to the NHL], no question about it. So to stand here today feels really special."