Lundqvist Savoring “Special” Hockey Hall of Fame Weekend 

Henrik Lundqvist wasn’t expecting the call, but he knew there was a chance his phone would ring.
The former Rangers netminder had just become eligible for induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame, which requires that an inductee must not have played in a professional or international hockey game during any of the three playing seasons prior to his or her election. To actually receive the nod during that first year of eligibility is rare.
So when Lundqvist’s phone rang between 7 and 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21, he was intrigued.
“I was in my closet, actually, getting dressed,” Lundqvist recalled. “It said, ‘Spain’ on the screen. The call was coming in and I was like, ‘I don’t know anybody in Spain! I’m not going to pick that up.’ Then for a second, I thought, I think I should. The voice came on and said, ‘It’s [Hockey Hall of Fame chairman] Lanny McDonald from Toronto,’ I knew that was it.”
Fast forward five months to a brisk autumn afternoon in Toronto, as Lundqvist joined the other six members of the 2023 Hockey Hall of Fame class for the first event of a special weekend.