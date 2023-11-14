From Sweden to Broadway, ‘It Was Meant to Be’ 

In just his first year of eligibility and following a distinguished 15-year NHL career entirely spent with the Rangers, Lundqvist was a first ballot selection into the Hockey Hall of Fame. He, along with six other inductees, comprised the Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

The honor capped off a legendary career in which Lundqvist became the only goalie in NHL history to win at least 20 games in 13 straight seasons and at least 30 games in his first seven NHL seasons. His 459 wins are the most by a European-born goaltender. He won gold medal at the 2006 Olympics and IIHF World Championship for his native Sweden.

When reflecting on his career and describing the significance of the recognition, Lundqvist first took the crowd back to some of his earliest days. He recalled a defining moment when he was an eight-year-old, hockey-crazed boy, and contemplating what his future might hold.

"What if I get stuck in this small town and nobody will ever see how good I am?" Lundqvist recalled asking his grandmother. "I find it ironic that my early concerns eventually led me to the big stage on Broadway. It's almost like it was meant to be.”

Lundqvist was selected in the seventh round (205th overall) at the 2000 NHL Draft by the Rangers. He would go on to earn a spot on the Rangers’ roster in 2005. From there, he made the most of the opportunity.

He took time to thank his teammates for the memories, for the support and for joining him in a pursuit of excellence.

"I was pretty intense and demanding at times," Lundqvist said. "To all my former teammates, just know I was even more demanding of myself. It was a roller coaster. I loved winning so much, and losing is just the worst. It really affected me and how I lived my life. But I was really lucky to play with so many great teammates. I often think of them and how much joy they brought my life."