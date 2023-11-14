News Feed

Lundqvist Shines in Legends Hall of Fame Classic  

Lundqvist Shines in Legends Hall of Fame Classic  
Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Blue Jackets | 11.12.23

Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Blue Jackets
Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Blue Jackets | 11.12.23

Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Blue Jackets
Lundqvist Savoring “Special” Hockey Hall of Fame Weekend 

Lundqvist Savoring “Special” Hockey Hall of Fame Weekend 
 A Legendary Teammate: Rangers Reflect on Lundqvist 

 A Legendary Teammate: Rangers Reflect on Lundqvist 
Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Wild | 11.09.23

Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Wild
Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Wild | 11.09.23

Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Wild 
Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Red Wings | 11.07.23

Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Red Wings
Don Raleigh – Overtime Hero

Don Raleigh – Overtime Hero
Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Red Wings | 11.07.23

Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Red Wings
The Battle of The Garden – The Rangers/Americans Rivalry

The Battle of The Garden – The Rangers/Americans Rivalry
Postgame Notes: Rangers at Wild | 11.04.23

Postgame Notes: Rangers at Wild
Pregame Notes: Rangers at Wild | 11.04.23

Pregame Notes: Rangers at Wild
Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Hurricanes | 11.02.23

Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Hurricanes
Excitement Building for Rangers' 2024 NHL Stadium Series 

Excitement Building for Rangers' 2024 NHL Stadium Series 
Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Hurricanes | 11.02.23

Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Hurricanes
Postgame Notes: Rangers at Jets | 10.30.23

Postgame Notes: Rangers at Jets
Pregame Notes: Rangers at Jets | 10.30.23

Pregame Notes: Rangers at Jets

From Sweden to Broadway, ‘It Was Meant to Be’ 

Henrik Lundqvist reflects on his journey from a small town in Sweden to the biggest stage with the Rangers in his Hockey Hall of Fame Induction speech

HENRIK HHOF
By Sasha Kandrach

It was always meant to be.

Henrik Lundqvist took in the moment while on stage at the Allen Lambert Galleria in Toronto on Monday night. He had just been presented with his Hockey Hall of Fame plaque from Patrick Roy, whom he idolized as a young boy growing up in a Are, a Swedish ski town of just over 3,000 people.

“Growing up, I always had big dreams,” Lundqvist said in his speech to an audience filled with hockey legends from all generations. “My dad told me, my brother and my sister, 'Dream big. It'll inspire you to work harder.' I'll never forget that. But to be honest, I never saw this."

In just his first year of eligibility and following a distinguished 15-year NHL career entirely spent with the Rangers, Lundqvist was a first ballot selection into the Hockey Hall of Fame. He, along with six other inductees, comprised the Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

The honor capped off a legendary career in which Lundqvist became the only goalie in NHL history to win at least 20 games in 13 straight seasons and at least 30 games in his first seven NHL seasons. His 459 wins are the most by a European-born goaltender. He won gold medal at the 2006 Olympics and IIHF World Championship for his native Sweden.

When reflecting on his career and describing the significance of the recognition, Lundqvist first took the crowd back to some of his earliest days. He recalled a defining moment when he was an eight-year-old, hockey-crazed boy, and contemplating what his future might hold.

"What if I get stuck in this small town and nobody will ever see how good I am?" Lundqvist recalled asking his grandmother. "I find it ironic that my early concerns eventually led me to the big stage on Broadway. It's almost like it was meant to be.”

Lundqvist was selected in the seventh round (205th overall) at the 2000 NHL Draft by the Rangers. He would go on to earn a spot on the Rangers’ roster in 2005. From there, he made the most of the opportunity.

He took time to thank his teammates for the memories, for the support and for joining him in a pursuit of excellence.

"I was pretty intense and demanding at times," Lundqvist said. "To all my former teammates, just know I was even more demanding of myself. It was a roller coaster. I loved winning so much, and losing is just the worst. It really affected me and how I lived my life. But I was really lucky to play with so many great teammates. I often think of them and how much joy they brought my life."

Another prominent figure in Lundqvist’s journey was longtime Rangers goaltending coach Benoit Allaire, who helped guide No. 30 throughout the entirety of his career and who, Lundqvist noted, made every day “fun.”

"You're the best coach and best friend you can ask for," Lundqvist said to Allaire, who made the trip to Toronto.

Lundqvist finished his speech by extending individual gratitude to members of the Rangers organization and heartfelt appreciation for every one of his family members. Then, just as he began his speech, he took in the moment before concluding.

He expressed his gratitude for the sport, for which he sacrificed so much physically, mentally and emotionally. Mutually, the sport of hockey provided him with so much fulfillment and joy throughout his life.

"Hockey was something that guided me through life, gave me purpose," Lundqvist said. "I feel so lucky that I found something so strong, and passion -- so much passion for something at such an early age. It’s given me so much -- more than I could ever imagine. Thank you for this huge honor and for the memories I’ll bring with me for the rest of my life."

As Lundqvist walked off the stage, his Hall of Fame Induction Weekend completed and having cemented himself as one of the best goaltenders in the history of the sport, the crowd erupted with chants of “Hen-rik! Hen-rik! Hen-rik!” -- just like old times.