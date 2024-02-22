Brodzinski Extension “Well Deserved"

On Jonny Brodzinski’s journey in professional hockey and relentless work ethic that resulted in a two-year extension with the Rangers

JONNY B SALUTE
By Sasha Kandrach

Here’s Jonny, for two more years. 

On Wednesday morning, the Rangers announced that forward Jonny Brodzinski inked a two-year extension with the club. The new deal is a testament to Brodzinski’s unwavering work ethic and impact since making the most of his opportunity this season.

“I’m extremely excited,” Brodzinski said following practice on Wednesday afternoon. “I can’t wait to be back for another two years.”

This season marks the longest NHL stint – at 37 games – that Brodzinski has earned throughout his career, which has featured parts of eight seasons at the NHL level. Originally drafted by the Los Angeles Kings in the fifth round of the 2013 NHL Draft, Brodzinski’s NHL journey has featured stops in LA, San Jose and most recently with the Rangers, where he’s been in the system since 2020.

The 30-year-old forward originally began the 2023-24 campaign with the Rangers' AHL affiliate in Hartford, where he was the team’s captain. But upon being recalled by the Rangers on Nov. 23, he’s remained with the team.

“It’s been a long journey,” Brodzinski said. “I’ve been through a lot. I played in LA for a few years. I got hurt and didn’t get re-signed. Then, I was kicking around the minors for a long, long time. I was battling through injuries but knew that I could do it. I never really got the opportunity. But [now] I’m finally getting the opportunity and taking it. That’s the biggest thing, just not giving up.”

Since being recalled, Brodzinski has established career-bests in points (15), assists (11) and games played (37), and he has matched his previous career-highs in goals (4) and plus/minus (+4). The right shot also owns a 53.4 faceoff win percentage this season.

Rangers Head Coach Peter Laviolette has utilized Brodzinski in a wide range of areas due to his adaptable style. Whether it’s playing on the wing, centering a line, being slotted in on the power play or adding speed with his tenacious forechecking, he’s been quite the resource.

“He’s been terrific,” Laviolette said of Brodzinski. “We were in need of somebody to come up here and play well, provide some offense and speed. He’s got such a great attitude, too. He’s a great kid, has a great family and comes with a great attitude every day.

“He went down [to Hartford], did exactly what he was supposed to do [and] put himself in a position to get called up. He’s good in the faceoff circle, he sees the ice well, he helps out on the power play, he’s contributed offensively. He does it with the best attitude, so it’s well deserved. We’re happy to have him here.”

Most recently, Brodzinski has centered the Rangers' third line between Will Cuylle and Kaapo Kakko. As a trio, they’ve meshed well, are stingy defensively and have helped provide the Rangers a boost on offense with some timely goals.

“It’s good because everybody brings a little bit of something different,” Brodzinski said. “Cuylle is a hard-nosed, go-to-the-net type of player. Kaapo brings a lot of skill but also has that puck protection. I consider myself more of a shooter. We all bring a little bit of something different, which is good for making a good line.”

While receiving the contract was certainly deserved and a nod to Brodzinski’s resilience and impressive work ethic, he understands it’s just part of the process to keep pushing towards success. It will provide him, his wife and two daughters with some stability in the meantime and will serve as motivation to keep showing up every day ready to go to work.

“You keep pushing and keep driving every day,” Brodzinski said. “Every day is a new day.

