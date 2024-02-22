Brodzinski Extension “Well Deserved"

Here’s Jonny, for two more years.

On Wednesday morning, the Rangers announced that forward Jonny Brodzinski inked a two-year extension with the club. The new deal is a testament to Brodzinski’s unwavering work ethic and impact since making the most of his opportunity this season.

“I’m extremely excited,” Brodzinski said following practice on Wednesday afternoon. “I can’t wait to be back for another two years.”

This season marks the longest NHL stint – at 37 games – that Brodzinski has earned throughout his career, which has featured parts of eight seasons at the NHL level. Originally drafted by the Los Angeles Kings in the fifth round of the 2013 NHL Draft, Brodzinski’s NHL journey has featured stops in LA, San Jose and most recently with the Rangers, where he’s been in the system since 2020.

The 30-year-old forward originally began the 2023-24 campaign with the Rangers' AHL affiliate in Hartford, where he was the team’s captain. But upon being recalled by the Rangers on Nov. 23, he’s remained with the team.

“It’s been a long journey,” Brodzinski said. “I’ve been through a lot. I played in LA for a few years. I got hurt and didn’t get re-signed. Then, I was kicking around the minors for a long, long time. I was battling through injuries but knew that I could do it. I never really got the opportunity. But [now] I’m finally getting the opportunity and taking it. That’s the biggest thing, just not giving up.”