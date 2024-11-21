RELEASE: Oilers recall Caggiula & loan Brown

The forward has scored five goals and four assists in 11 games with AHL Bakersfield this season

GettyImages-2184264980
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers announced Thursday morning they have recalled forward Drake Caggiula from the AHL's Bakersfield Condors.

This is the 30-year-old's second call-up of the season as he played two games with the Oilers on Oct. 31 in Nashville and Nov. 3 in Calgary, recording an assist in the 5-1 win over the Predators.

Caggiula has appeared in 11 games with the Condors this season, scoring five goals and four assists.

On Wednesday, the Oilers announced they have loaned defenceman Josh Brown to Bakersfield after he suited up on Nov. 18 in Montreal and Nov. 19 in Ottawa, recording seven penalty minutes.

