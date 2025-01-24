PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers vs. Sabres

The Oilers will host the Sabres on Saturday afternoon in a matinée matchup at Rogers Place

By Jamie Umbach
The Edmonton Oilers will host the Buffalo Sabres in a matinée matchup at Rogers Place on Saturday afternoon.

You can watch the game on Sportsnet at 2:00 MT or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 880 CHED.

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers will continue their lengthy six-game homestand at Rogers Place on Saturday afternoon with a matinée matchup against the Buffalo Sabres.

On Thursday night, the Oilers showed their veteran poise in a 6-2 victory over the Canucks, outclassing their Pacific Division rivals in a game where fireworks were expected after Connor McDavid earned a three-game suspension late in the third period of last Saturday’s 3-2 loss to Vancouver.

The Oilers didn’t hold back offensively, but they showed restraint when they needed to after the game started to get chippy in the final frame.

Leon Draisaitl had a goal and two assists in the victory, increasing his NHL goalscoring lead to 35 goals this season and pulling to within one of Nathan MacKinnon for the NHL lead for points.

Zach Hyman scored twice and added a helper in his first game without wearing the bubble since Dec. 16 against the Florida Panthers, helping the Oilers shoot out to a 3-0 lead after 20 minutes.

The Oilers crush the Canucks for six goals on Thursday

The Oilers went 2-for-4 on the power play without their captain on Thursday night, including Ryan Nugent-Hopkins’ 13th goal of the season during the second period that gave his side a 5-0 lead. Things got a bit more interesting before the intermission when the Canucks scored twice through Brock Boeser and Filip Hronek, cutting into the lead before Corey Perry and J.T. Miller had a ‘conversation’ at the benches as they exited to their respective dressing rooms.

Thanks to a vintage performance from Perry getting into the Canucks’ heads – getting wrapped up with captain Quinn Hughes after a whistle and even shaking off an attempt by forward Teddy Blueger to drop the gloves – the Oilers were able to manage their emotions when their rivals tried to make them play a game they weren’t interested in.

Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said on Friday after practice at Rogers Place that the awareness by his group to not get pulled into any unnecessary battles while up by multiple goals comes from experience – both with each other and during those key moments.

“I just think with this group, the majority of the guys have been together for a long period of time, and when you are familiar with your surroundings and your teammates, it helps overcome any adversity,” Knoblauch said. “But I think just the experience that they've gotten together – whether through playoffs, regular season and obviously last year's playoff run – there's been a lot of adversity moments where you could say things hit the fan, and they've handled it well.

“Them being able to handle it so well during the playoff run just now in the regular season, it's just very easy for them.”

Kris speaks after the Oilers practiced at Rogers Place on Friday

It’s been another hard season for the Sabres.

Buffalo sits last in the NHL’s Eastern Conference and is on course to miss the playoffs for the 14th consecutive season with an 18-25-5 record. Their 13 consecutive seasons without a playoff appearance are both the longest active streak and the longest in NHL history.

Tage Thompson scored his team-high 22nd goal to give the Sabres a 2-1 lead over the Flames last time out during the second period on Thursday, but struggles on special teams saw them go 0-for-6 on the power play and give up two short-handed goals in a 5-2 defeat.

Despite their struggles, Knoblauch says the Sabres are still a very formidable team that has players that the Oilers need to be mindful of when they’re on the ice, including Thompson and defenceman Rasmus Dahlin.

“They've been a little bit of a streaky team,” he said. “I think they're better than their record indicates. I think sometimes, you play games where you played well and you should’ve won, and it happens to every NHL team, but you lose or vice versa. I think they've been on the short end of the stick and have probably deserved a better fate in more games than they've received, and they're dangerous.

“I know they're near the bottom of the standings, but I truly do believe they've been playing better than their record indicates.”

Saturday afternoon will be winger Jeff Skinner’s first opportunity to face his former Sabres teammates since signing with Edmonton this past offseason on July 1.

Jeff speaks Friday ahead of facing his former team the Sabres

Skinner has taken on extra power-play opportunities with McDavid out of the lineup and feels at home in his new setup in Edmonton, though the results haven’t fully transpired yet for the 32-year-old with seven goals and eight assists in 43 games this season.

“I think anytime you go somewhere new, there's obviously adjustments, but I felt pretty comfortable right away,” he said after Friday’s practice. “We've got a really good group in here – a lot of older guys and guys who’ve been around and on different teams – and while that doesn’t always help, I think in this case, there are some experienced guys that are good at making guys feel comfortable. I felt like that right away, so I've really enjoyed it.”

Coach Knoblauch thinks it’s only a matter of time for Skinner to be rewarded for his chances, which included a good showing on Thursday against Vancouver in a more elevated role.

“He's been around the net quite a bit, and yesterday, being on the first-unit power play helped. But he’s really been snake-bitten lately,” he said.

“For me, if a player's playing well, it's not necessarily looking at the point column and seeing if they scored each night or getting an assist. It's getting scoring chances, and he’s been doing that and it's just been very unfortunate. The puck hasn't been going in at a rate that he's definitely used to, and last night was probably one of his games where he had more opportunities than in the past.

“I feel it's just a matter of time before they start going in for him, and just not one or two, but in bunches.”

Former Oilers winger Ryan McLeod has missed the last three games due to injury but will play against his former team on Saturday when he makes his return to the lineup.

As a second-round pick (40th overall) by the Oilers in 2018, McLeod spent the last four seasons with the club where he recorded 75 points in 219 games (32G, 43A) before being traded to Buffalo along with Tyler Tullio on July 5 for prospect Matthew Savoie.

