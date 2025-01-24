PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers vs. Sabres

The Oilers went 2-for-4 on the power play without their captain on Thursday night, including Ryan Nugent-Hopkins’ 13th goal of the season during the second period that gave his side a 5-0 lead. Things got a bit more interesting before the intermission when the Canucks scored twice through Brock Boeser and Filip Hronek, cutting into the lead before Corey Perry and J.T. Miller had a ‘conversation’ at the benches as they exited to their respective dressing rooms.

Thanks to a vintage performance from Perry getting into the Canucks’ heads – getting wrapped up with captain Quinn Hughes after a whistle and even shaking off an attempt by forward Teddy Blueger to drop the gloves – the Oilers were able to manage their emotions when their rivals tried to make them play a game they weren’t interested in.

Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said on Friday after practice at Rogers Place that the awareness by his group to not get pulled into any unnecessary battles while up by multiple goals comes from experience – both with each other and during those key moments.

“I just think with this group, the majority of the guys have been together for a long period of time, and when you are familiar with your surroundings and your teammates, it helps overcome any adversity,” Knoblauch said. “But I think just the experience that they've gotten together – whether through playoffs, regular season and obviously last year's playoff run – there's been a lot of adversity moments where you could say things hit the fan, and they've handled it well.

“Them being able to handle it so well during the playoff run just now in the regular season, it's just very easy for them.”