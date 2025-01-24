PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers vs. Sabres

Skinner has taken on extra power-play opportunities with McDavid out of the lineup and feels at home in his new setup in Edmonton, though the results haven’t fully transpired yet for the 32-year-old with seven goals and eight assists in 43 games this season.
“I think anytime you go somewhere new, there's obviously adjustments, but I felt pretty comfortable right away,” he said after Friday’s practice. “We've got a really good group in here – a lot of older guys and guys who’ve been around and on different teams – and while that doesn’t always help, I think in this case, there are some experienced guys that are good at making guys feel comfortable. I felt like that right away, so I've really enjoyed it.”
Coach Knoblauch thinks it’s only a matter of time for Skinner to be rewarded for his chances, which included a good showing on Thursday against Vancouver in a more elevated role.
“He's been around the net quite a bit, and yesterday, being on the first-unit power play helped. But he’s really been snake-bitten lately,” he said.
“For me, if a player's playing well, it's not necessarily looking at the point column and seeing if they scored each night or getting an assist. It's getting scoring chances, and he’s been doing that and it's just been very unfortunate. The puck hasn't been going in at a rate that he's definitely used to, and last night was probably one of his games where he had more opportunities than in the past.
“I feel it's just a matter of time before they start going in for him, and just not one or two, but in bunches.”
Former Oilers winger Ryan McLeod has missed the last three games due to injury but will play against his former team on Saturday when he makes his return to the lineup.
As a second-round pick (40th overall) by the Oilers in 2018, McLeod spent the last four seasons with the club where he recorded 75 points in 219 games (32G, 43A) before being traded to Buffalo along with Tyler Tullio on July 5 for prospect Matthew Savoie.