GENE'S BLOG: Av What It Takes

It doesn't matter what league or sport you are in. There are games on the schedule where you look and wonder what it will be like to face a team expected to deliver greatness – a team that everyone looks at to see how they measure up.

Are they good enough or not quite good enough? Can they compete or is it destined to be a defeat? Do you have what it takes or will it take more?

It was the way not just one but both teams at Rogers Place Saturday night had to be feeling about the first meeting of the season between two of the NHL's most talented hockey clubs. Central Division meets Pacific Division.

Colorado vs. Edmonton was highlighted on the schedule by not only Avalanche and Oilers fans, but by anyone who enjoys being entertained by what happens on a 200-by-85-foot sheet of ice.

This was no middleweight or bantamweight battle but instead a meeting of two of the NHL's heavyweights. It looked like a boxing match had broken out in the opening period of play, with neither team opening itself up and leaving themselves prone to a knockout punch early in the bout. Instead, they took it slow (relatively speaking for two fast teams) and steady, sticking to their structure and game plan to not leave themselves exposed to trouble.