Skip to Main Content
Tickets
Oilers Ticket Info
Single Game Tickets
Season Seats
Group Seats
Molson Student Rush
Premium Seats
Mobile Ticketing FAQs
Seating Map
Account Manager
Contact Us
Premium
Single Game Rentals
Multi-Year Licenses
Premium Passport
Premium Insider Email
Schedule
Rogers Game Calendar
23-24 Theme Game Schedule
23-24 Jersey Schedule
Sync Your Calendar
News
Latest Oilers News
Game Previews
Game Recaps
MIC Injury Report
Scotiabank Transactions
Prospect Updates
Alumni Features
Photo Galleries
Email Sign-Up
Navigation Menu
Video
Video
Oilers TV Video Player
Oilers+ Streaming
Oilers TV YouTube
Game Highlights
Player & Coach Interviews
Oilers+
Oilers+
Oilers+ Streaming
Oilers+ FAQ
Subscribe Now
LOILTY Rewards
Team
Team
Oilers Roster
Hockey Operations
Business Operations
Training Staff
Scouting Staff
Oilers Alumni
Oilers Media
Contact Us
Stats
Stats
23-24 Oilers Player Stats
23-24 NHL Standings
Partnerships
Partnerships
Edmonton Hotel Deals
Oilers Game Day Live
Oil Country Headquarters
Oilfield Network
Air Canada Fan Flight
Skip Fan Fare
EOCF
EOCF
EOCF Website
50/50
ICE School
Seats For Kids
Charity Auctions
Oil Country
Oil Country
Hunter The Mascot
Orange & Blue Ice Crew
Fan Requests
Read-In Week
Al Hamilton Scholarship
Reading, Give It A Shot
Future Goals
Rogers Place Event Rentals
Rogers Place Parking
Youth Hockey
Youth Hockey
Youth Hockey Info
Ford Drills & Skills
First Shift
Colby's Kids
Oilers Hockey School
Oilers Hockey Clinic
Shop
Shop
Official NHL Shop
ICE District Authentics
NHL Auctions
League
NHL.com
Oops!
Error
4 4
Unfortunately something went wrong
Homepage
Close