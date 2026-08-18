Johnston on continued growth with Stars: 'always really believed in myself'

Those are the types of statistics that put his name on Team Canada’s list of candidates for the Milan Olympics this past February. He didn’t make the final cut in the end, but that hasn’t stopped his hunger to represent his country on the global stage, including the World Cup of Hockey in 2028.

Johnston acknowledges there is a new era of 23-and-under talent emerging for Canada, a group that also includes Macklin Celebrini of the San Jose Sharks (20), Connor Bedard of the Chicago Blackhawks (21), Matthew Schaefer of the New York Islanders (18), and Gavin McKenna of the Toronto Maple Leafs (18).

“It’s obviously a little surprising how dominant the Celebrinis, Bedards, Schaefers are and were as teenagers,” he said. “It’s so impressive how they immediately take off when coming into the League. I remember my first year, I was still in awe of everything.

“I saw it firsthand with Celebrini last year. I went to a camp in Halifax last year with him and Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon and some other top players. You could see he kept getting better and better, and that’s still the case.”

The same can be said of Johnston, who has increased his goal production in each of his four seasons, from 24 to 32 to 33 to 45. He has also done the same with his point production, going from 41 to 65 to 71 to 86.

Johnston credits a lot of that to his former Stars teammate, Joe Pavelski, who retired in 2024.

“I learned so much from him,” Johnston said. “He was so good at tipping pucks and in front of the net. It’s definitely a big reason I’ve had success on the power play.

“It’s about confidence. I mean, even hearing my name mentioned as an Olympic candidate, it helps you believe in yourself, although I always have. (Stars general manager) Jim Nill, he was on the Team Canada staff, so he kept me updated on what was going on with the selection process. He was one of my biggest backers.

“Obviously, my main focus is winning a Stanley Cup for Dallas, but playing for your country, I would love that down the road.”

In the more immediate future, Johnston will be joined by a number of NHL and PWHL players for the Circle of Champions event at Scotiabank Pond in Toronto on Tuesday. It’s a chance for the public to skate with, mingle with, and get autographs from the pros, a group that will also include Jamie Drysdale (Philadelphia Flyers), Mason Marchment (Sharks), Will Cuylle (New York Rangers), Sam Dickinson (Sharks), Ty Dellandrea (Sharks), Sophie Jaques (Vancouver Goldeneyes), and Claire Dalton (Toronto Sceptres).

Proceeds will support New Circles, Toronto's largest free clothing bank.

“It’s a chance to help the community,” Johnston said. “It's very cool. And now kids look up to me. Not long ago I was one of them.

“It’s amazing how much has happened in just five years."