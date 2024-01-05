Jets at Ducks

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

JETS (24-9-4) at DUCKS (13-23-1)

10 p.m. ET; BSW, TSN3, TVAS

Jets projected lineup

Cole Perfetti -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Gabriel Vilardi

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- Dominic Toninato -- Axel Jonsson-Fjallby

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk

Dylan Samberg -- Nate Schmidt

Laurent Brossoit

Connor Hellebuyck

Scratched: Logan Stanley, Declan Chisholm

Injured: Ville Heinola (ankle), Rasmus Kupari (shoulder), Kyle Connor (knee), David Gustafsson (lower body)

Ducks projected lineup

Max Jones -- Adam Henrique -- Trevor Zegras

Frank Vatrano -- Mason McTavish -- Alex Killorn

Brock McGinn -- Isac Lundestrom -- Brett Leason

Benoit-Oliver Groulx -- Sam Carrick -- Jakob Silfverberg

Jackson LaCombe -- Cam Fowler

Pavel Mintyukov -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Urho Vaakanainen -- Jamie Drysdale

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: None

Injured: Leo Carlsson (right knee), Troy Terry (upper body), Ryan Strome (upper body), Radko Gudas (illness), Ross Johnston (illness)

Status report

The Jets did not hold a morning skate following their 2-1 win at the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. ... Brossoit will start after Hellebuyck made 27 saves against San Jose. ... The Ducks held an optional morning skate. ... Gibson will start after Dostal made a Ducks-record 55 saves in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday. ... Gudas missed the game against Toronto and the defenseman will be a game-time decision. ... Strome likely will miss his second straight game; the forward is considered day to day. ... Terry took part in the morning skate, but the forward is not eligible to come off injured reserve until Sunday. He was injured during a 2-0 loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Dec. 29.

Latest News

NHL betting odds for January 5 2024

NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 5
Miro Heiskanen injury status

Heiskanen week to week for Stars with lower-body injury
NHL Buzz news and notes January 5

NHL Buzz: Barkov, Rodrigues injured for Panthers
Fantasy spin NHL Edge stats January 5, 2024

Fantasy spin: NHL EDGE stats this week
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
2024 IIHF WJC roundup day 11 January 5, 2024

World Junior Championship roundup: U.S., Sweden playing for gold; Czechia takes 3rd
nhl fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
Brendan Smith to raise funds awareness with Kancer Jam event

Smith to raise funds, awareness with Kancer Jam event
McDavid scoring pace has 'no ceiling,' teammates say

McDavid's scoring pace has no ceiling, Oilers teammates say 
All-Star Game Fan Vote picks by NHL.com writers

All-Star Game Fan Vote selections by NHL.com writers
NHL On Tap News and Notes January 5

NHL On Tap: Jets visit Ducks with chance to extend point streak to 11
Weekes' Watchlist: Panthers-Avalanche among highlights

Panthers-Avalanche, Predators-Stars highlight weekend schedule
Crosby flying All-Star under radar, Marchand says

Crosby ‘not getting credit he deserves right now,’ Marchand says
Detroit Red Wings Los Angeles Kings game recap January 4

Fabbri scores twice, Red Wings defeat Kings in shootout
Ottawa Senators Seattle Kraken game recap January 4

Kraken defeat Senators for 6th straight win, push point streak to 10
Florida Panthers Vegas Golden Knights game recap January 4

Panthers win 6th straight, defeat struggling Golden Knights
Winnipeg Jets San Jose Sharks game recap January 4

Hellebuyck makes 27 saves, Jets hand Sharks 10th straight loss