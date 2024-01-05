Jets at Ducks

JETS (24-9-4) at DUCKS (13-23-1)
10 p.m. ET; BSW, TSN3, TVAS
Jets projected lineup
Cole Perfetti -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Gabriel Vilardi
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron -- Dominic Toninato -- Axel Jonsson-Fjallby
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk
Dylan Samberg -- Nate Schmidt
Laurent Brossoit
Connor Hellebuyck
Scratched: Logan Stanley, Declan Chisholm
Injured: Ville Heinola (ankle), Rasmus Kupari (shoulder), Kyle Connor (knee), David Gustafsson (lower body)
Ducks projected lineup
Max Jones -- Adam Henrique -- Trevor Zegras
Frank Vatrano -- Mason McTavish -- Alex Killorn
Brock McGinn -- Isac Lundestrom -- Brett Leason
Benoit-Oliver Groulx -- Sam Carrick -- Jakob Silfverberg
Jackson LaCombe -- Cam Fowler
Pavel Mintyukov -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Urho Vaakanainen -- Jamie Drysdale
John Gibson
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: None
Injured: Leo Carlsson (right knee), Troy Terry (upper body), Ryan Strome (upper body), Radko Gudas (illness), Ross Johnston (illness)
Status report
The Jets did not hold a morning skate following their 2-1 win at the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. ... Brossoit will start after Hellebuyck made 27 saves against San Jose. ... The Ducks held an optional morning skate. ... Gibson will start after Dostal made a Ducks-record 55 saves in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday. ... Gudas missed the game against Toronto and the defenseman will be a game-time decision. ... Strome likely will miss his second straight game; the forward is considered day to day. ... Terry took part in the morning skate, but the forward is not eligible to come off injured reserve until Sunday. He was injured during a 2-0 loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Dec. 29.