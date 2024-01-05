Jets at Ducks

JETS (24-9-4) at DUCKS (13-23-1)

10 p.m. ET; BSW, TSN3, TVAS

Jets projected lineup

Cole Perfetti -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Gabriel Vilardi

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- Dominic Toninato -- Axel Jonsson-Fjallby

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk

Dylan Samberg -- Nate Schmidt

Laurent Brossoit

Connor Hellebuyck

Scratched: Logan Stanley, Declan Chisholm

Injured: Ville Heinola (ankle), Rasmus Kupari (shoulder), Kyle Connor (knee), David Gustafsson (lower body)

Ducks projected lineup

Max Jones -- Adam Henrique -- Trevor Zegras

Frank Vatrano -- Mason McTavish -- Alex Killorn

Brock McGinn -- Isac Lundestrom -- Brett Leason

Benoit-Oliver Groulx -- Sam Carrick -- Jakob Silfverberg

Jackson LaCombe -- Cam Fowler

Pavel Mintyukov -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Urho Vaakanainen -- Jamie Drysdale

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: None

Injured: Leo Carlsson (right knee), Troy Terry (upper body), Ryan Strome (upper body), Radko Gudas (illness), Ross Johnston (illness)

Status report

The Jets did not hold a morning skate following their 2-1 win at the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. ... Brossoit will start after Hellebuyck made 27 saves against San Jose. ... The Ducks held an optional morning skate. ... Gibson will start after Dostal made a Ducks-record 55 saves in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday. ... Gudas missed the game against Toronto and the defenseman will be a game-time decision. ... Strome likely will miss his second straight game; the forward is considered day to day. ... Terry took part in the morning skate, but the forward is not eligible to come off injured reserve until Sunday. He was injured during a 2-0 loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Dec. 29.