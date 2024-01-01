Daccord has 1st shutout in Winter Classic history, Kraken top Golden Knights

Eeli Tolvanen had a goal and an assist, and Will Borgen and Yanni Gourde scored in Seattle's 3-0 win against the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic at T-Mobile Park on Monday.

It's the fifth shutout in NHL outdoor game history that spans 39 games, 15 in the Winter Classic series. It's the first shutout in an outdoor game since Dec. 16, 2017, when the Ottawa Senators won 3-0 against the Montreal Canadiens in the NHL100 Classic at Lansdowne Park in Ottawa.

The Kraken (15-14-9) have won five games in a row to improve to 7-0-2 in their past nine games, setting a team record for most consecutive games with a point. They are over .500 for the first time this season.

Daccord has won four straight starts and is 6-0-2 with two shutouts in eight starts since Dec. 12, establishing a team record for longest point streak by a goalie (Martin Jones, seven games, Jan. 1-14, 2023).

Logan Thompson made 24 saves for the Golden Knights (22-11-5), who have lost five of their past six games, all in regulation.

It was Seattle's first outdoor game and Vegas' second. The announced attendance was 47,313 and it was 46.1 degrees Fahrenheit at puck drop.

Tolvanen gave Seattle a 1-0 lead at 4:50 of the first period, scoring with a netfront stick deflection of Vince Dunn's shot from the point.

Tolvanen had a hand in Borgen's goal that gave Seattle a 2-0 lead at 2:19 of the second period.

His shot from the point was deflected in front by Tye Kartye. Thompson made the save, but the rebound came to the top of the right circle, where Borgen walked into a slap shot that hit off the goalie's blocker and went in.

Gourde gave Seattle a 3-0 lead at 2:10 of the third. He stole the puck from Paul Cotter, lost it, but stayed with the play to knock it into the net after it got loose in the blue paint off Thompson's right pad.

Daccord made 10 saves in each of the first two periods before finishing the game with 15 in the third.