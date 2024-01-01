Daccord has 1st shutout in Winter Classic history, Kraken top Golden Knights

Makes 35 saves to help Seattle extend winning streak to 5, point streak to 9

Recap: Vegas Golden Knights @ Seattle Kraken 1.1.24

By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

SEATTLE -- Joey Daccord made 35 saves to deliver the Seattle Kraken the first shutout victory in NHL Winter Classic history.

Eeli Tolvanen had a goal and an assist, and Will Borgen and Yanni Gourde scored in Seattle's 3-0 win against the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic at T-Mobile Park on Monday.

It's the fifth shutout in NHL outdoor game history that spans 39 games, 15 in the Winter Classic series. It's the first shutout in an outdoor game since Dec. 16, 2017, when the Ottawa Senators won 3-0 against the Montreal Canadiens in the NHL100 Classic at Lansdowne Park in Ottawa.

The Kraken (15-14-9) have won five games in a row to improve to 7-0-2 in their past nine games, setting a team record for most consecutive games with a point. They are over .500 for the first time this season.

Daccord has won four straight starts and is 6-0-2 with two shutouts in eight starts since Dec. 12, establishing a team record for longest point streak by a goalie (Martin Jones, seven games, Jan. 1-14, 2023).

Logan Thompson made 24 saves for the Golden Knights (22-11-5), who have lost five of their past six games, all in regulation.

It was Seattle's first outdoor game and Vegas' second. The announced attendance was 47,313 and it was 46.1 degrees Fahrenheit at puck drop.

Tolvanen gave Seattle a 1-0 lead at 4:50 of the first period, scoring with a netfront stick deflection of Vince Dunn's shot from the point.

Tolvanen had a hand in Borgen's goal that gave Seattle a 2-0 lead at 2:19 of the second period.

His shot from the point was deflected in front by Tye Kartye. Thompson made the save, but the rebound came to the top of the right circle, where Borgen walked into a slap shot that hit off the goalie's blocker and went in.

Gourde gave Seattle a 3-0 lead at 2:10 of the third. He stole the puck from Paul Cotter, lost it, but stayed with the play to knock it into the net after it got loose in the blue paint off Thompson's right pad.

Daccord made 10 saves in each of the first two periods before finishing the game with 15 in the third.

Latest News

NHL statistical year in review 2023

2023 NHL statistical year in review
The Head and the Heart play Breakaway fan event ahead of Winter Classic  

Local band builds atmosphere at Breakaway fan event ahead of Winter Classic  
Seattle Kraken enter Winter Classic through tossed fish

Kraken enter Winter Classic through tossed fish at T-Mobile Park
3 keys to success for United States against Latvia at WJC

3 'Star' keys to success for United States against Latvia at WJC
Marc Andre Fleury needs 1 win to tie Patrick Roy for 2nd most wins all-time

Fleury expected to go for next milestone when Wild host Flames
United by Hockey museum at Winter Classic celebrates Seattle Kraken diversity

United by Hockey museum celebrates diversity strides made by Kraken
Aho Panarin Hughes named 3 stars of the week

Aho leads 3 Stars of the Week
World Junior Championship quarterfinals preview

On Tap: 2024 World Junior Championship quarterfinals
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Rookie Watch Faber Nemec time on ice leaders

Rookie Watch: Faber, Nemec leading way in time on ice
NHL Morning Skate for January 1

Morning Skate for January 1
San Jose Sharks Colorado Avalanche game recap December 31

Nichushkin breaks tie late, Avalanche edge Sharks
Philadelphia Flyers Calgary Flames game recap December 31

Coleman, Gilbert help lift Flames past Flyers
Chicago Blackhawks Dallas Stars game recap December 31

Marchment gets hat trick, Stars defeat Blackhawks again
NHL betting odds for Winter Classic January 1, 2024

NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 1
Color of Hockey Keivonn Woodard nominated for Emmy Award

Color of Hockey: Woodard, 10-year-old deaf player, nominated for Emmy Award
NHL national TV broadcasts January 1-7

17 games to be nationally televised this week
Montreal Canadiens Tampa Bay Lightning game recap December 31

Lightning score 4 straight, rally for win against Canadiens