Golden Knights recover for shootout win against Kings, point streak at 9

Thompson makes 38 saves for Vegas, which is 8-0-1 to open season

By Dan Greenspan
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

LOS ANGELES -- The Vegas Golden Knights extended their season-opening point streak to nine games with a 4-3 shootout win against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday.

Mark Stone, Michael Amadio and William Carrier scored for the Golden Knights (8-0-1), who bounced back after losing 4-3 in overtime to the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday. Logan Thompson made 38 saves and stopped all three shots he faced in the shootout.

Drew Doughty scored the game-tying goal late in the third period for the Kings (4-2-2), who are 1-2-2 at home. Cam Talbot allowed three goals on 30 shots.

The Golden Knights scored three straight goals after falling behind 2-0 early in the second period.

Amadio cut it to 2-1 at 7:36 when he shot the rebound of William Karlsson's wraparound into the open net. Karlsson has eight points (three goals, five assists) during a six-game point streak.

Carrier scored his first of the season to tie it 2-2 at 12:57. He elected to shoot on a 2-on-1 and scored glove side with a wrist shot that went in off the post.

Stone gave Vegas a 3-2 lead at 6:26 of the third period with a one-timer from the right circle on a power play.

Doughty tied it 3-3 at 18:57 with a one-timer from the point through traffic with Talbot on the bench for the extra skater.

Alex Laferriere put the Kings ahead 1-0 at 13:13 of the first period, scoring from the slot off the rebound of Pierre-Luc Dubois' shot. Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy unsuccessfully challenged the play for goaltender interference on Dubois.

Trevor Lewis made it 2-0 at 4:54 of the second, scoring five-hole with a backhand on his own rebound after initially tipping Mikey Anderson’s shot.