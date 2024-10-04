Blue Jackets anticipating ‘awesome’ experience at 2025 Stadium Series

COLUMBUS -- Damon Severson sat in a suite at Ohio Stadium on Sept. 7, when Ohio State defeated Western Michigan 56-0 in a football game before 102,665 fans. The defenseman envisioned March 1, when the Columbus Blue Jackets will host the Detroit Red Wings in the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series.

“Oh, I’m going to be on that field, which will be ice, and we’re going to be the ones entertaining that night,” Severson said. “It’s really exciting.”

Tickets for the general public are now avaiilable via Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the NHL. Anticipation is already building for the first outdoor game in Blue Jackets history.

Severson said a lot of people already have reached out to him about coming for the game. He grew up in Melville, Saskatchewan, about an hour and 45 minutes east of Regina, and played on a buddy’s outdoor rink almost every night.

“We were one of the last families to get the cell phone, so the house phone would ring,” Severson said. “‘Hi, is Damon there? Does he want to come play on the outdoor rink?’ I love outdoor hockey. I try to watch every game that they play every year, whether it’s the Stadium Series or any other game we’re able to watch. I just think it’s amazing.”

Defenseman Zach Werenski grew up near Detroit in Grosse Pointe, Michigan, playing on friends’ outdoor rinks or Lake St. Clair. He experienced the Michigan-Ohio State football rivalry at Ohio Stadium, also known as the Horseshoe, on Nov. 26, 2022. The third-ranked Wolverines defeated the fourth-ranked Buckeyes 45-23 before 106,787.

“It’s a great venue,” said Werenski, laughing because he went to Michigan, which Ohio State folks call “that school up north.” “I hate saying that, but it is. I mean, you can’t deny it, right? It’s an awesome place to watch an event. I’m excited. That’s one of the historic venues in college football. It’s going to be awesome.”

Werenski said he circles NHL outdoor games on his calendar each season, making sure to watch them even though he plays in the League. Finally, he will get to play in one himself.

“I think the atmosphere kind of just embodies a lot of how we grew up playing the game, which is outdoors and with your friends, with your buddies,” he said. “Sure, I’m excited to play in a game like that, especially at the Shoe. It’s going to be incredible.”

General manager Don Waddell was GM of the Carolina Hurricanes when they hosted their first outdoor game, defeating the Washington Capitals 4-1 before 56,961 at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina, in the Stadium Series on Feb. 18, 2023.