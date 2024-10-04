Blue Jackets anticipating ‘awesome’ experience at 2025 Stadium Series

Will host Red Wings at Ohio Stadium on March 1; tickets on sale to general public

By Nicholas J. Cotsonika
@cotsonika NHL.com Columnist

COLUMBUS -- Damon Severson sat in a suite at Ohio Stadium on Sept. 7, when Ohio State defeated Western Michigan 56-0 in a football game before 102,665 fans. The defenseman envisioned March 1, when the Columbus Blue Jackets will host the Detroit Red Wings in the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series.

“Oh, I’m going to be on that field, which will be ice, and we’re going to be the ones entertaining that night,” Severson said. “It’s really exciting.”

Tickets for the general public are now avaiilable via Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the NHL. Anticipation is already building for the first outdoor game in Blue Jackets history.

Severson said a lot of people already have reached out to him about coming for the game. He grew up in Melville, Saskatchewan, about an hour and 45 minutes east of Regina, and played on a buddy’s outdoor rink almost every night.

“We were one of the last families to get the cell phone, so the house phone would ring,” Severson said. “‘Hi, is Damon there? Does he want to come play on the outdoor rink?’ I love outdoor hockey. I try to watch every game that they play every year, whether it’s the Stadium Series or any other game we’re able to watch. I just think it’s amazing.”

Defenseman Zach Werenski grew up near Detroit in Grosse Pointe, Michigan, playing on friends’ outdoor rinks or Lake St. Clair. He experienced the Michigan-Ohio State football rivalry at Ohio Stadium, also known as the Horseshoe, on Nov. 26, 2022. The third-ranked Wolverines defeated the fourth-ranked Buckeyes 45-23 before 106,787.

“It’s a great venue,” said Werenski, laughing because he went to Michigan, which Ohio State folks call “that school up north.” “I hate saying that, but it is. I mean, you can’t deny it, right? It’s an awesome place to watch an event. I’m excited. That’s one of the historic venues in college football. It’s going to be awesome.”

Werenski said he circles NHL outdoor games on his calendar each season, making sure to watch them even though he plays in the League. Finally, he will get to play in one himself.

“I think the atmosphere kind of just embodies a lot of how we grew up playing the game, which is outdoors and with your friends, with your buddies,” he said. “Sure, I’m excited to play in a game like that, especially at the Shoe. It’s going to be incredible.”

General manager Don Waddell was GM of the Carolina Hurricanes when they hosted their first outdoor game, defeating the Washington Capitals 4-1 before 56,961 at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina, in the Stadium Series on Feb. 18, 2023.

Blue Jackets to host Stadium Series March 1, 2025.

“It was one of the best experiences I’ve had in the NHL, besides winning the Stanley Cup,” Waddell said. “There’s a hockey game that’s going to be played for 60 minutes that means something, but around that hockey game, it’s going to be an incredible show. Who knows if it ever comes back? It might be 20 years from now, who knows? If you have that opportunity, it’s worth the investment.”

Coach Dean Evason grew up in Thompson, Manitoba, about three hours and 45 minutes northeast of his birthplace, Flin Flon. He said he was lucky to play indoors as a kid. His organized hockey was outdoors except for tournaments and big games.

He has been a part of two NHL outdoor games. He was an assistant for the Capitals when they defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-1 before 68,111 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh in the Winter Classic on Jan. 1, 2011, and coach of the Minnesota Wild when they lost to the St. Louis Blues 6-4 before 38,619 at Target Field in Minneapolis in the Winter Classic on Jan. 1, 2022. The Minnesota game was minus-6 Fahrenheit at face-off, the coldest game in NHL history.

“It was amazingly cold, but still a wonderful experience,” he said. “I think at the start you’ll look around, but then after that, the puck’s dropped. Your focus is on the ice. It’s the same as playing in front of 20,000 people, right? It’s hockey, end of the day, and that’s something that we obviously will be stressing to our room -- that, yeah, this is wonderful, but there is a game to be won.”

Forward James van Riemsdyk has played in a record seven NHL outdoor games. He ranks second in points (six), one behind Jonathan Toews and Henrik Zetterberg, and is tied for second in goals (three), one behind David Pastrnak and Tyler Toffoli, in NHL outdoor game history.

“Sometimes it can be the dog days of the season when it’s toward the back half and maybe you’re mentally and physically feeling a little bit of the effects of the season, but I think that can energize you a bit, kind of springboard you down the stretch,” van Riemsdyk said. “… It’s definitely a great experience to take in, but they’re certainly way more memorable if you can win the game.”

