Coach’s Challenge: FLA @ PIT – 2:32 of the Second Period

Challenge Initiated By: Florida

Type of Challenge: Missed Game Stoppage Event – High-Sticking the Puck

Result: Original call overturned – No Goal Pittsburgh

Explanation: The Situation Room determined that Pittsburgh’s Lars Eller played the puck with a high stick with 17:29 on the clock (2:31 elapsed time) prior to Rickard Rakell’s goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 80.1, which states, in part, that “Batting the puck above the normal height of the shoulders with a stick is prohibited. When a puck is struck with a high stick and subsequently comes into the possession and control of a player from the offending team (including the player who made contact with the puck), either directly or deflected off any player or official, there shall be a whistle.” The decision was also made in accordance with Rule 38.10, which states, in part, that “The standard for overturning the call in the event of a “GOAL” call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that the play should have been stopped but was not at some point after the puck entered the attacking zone but prior to the goal being scored; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed."



Therefore, the clock is reset to show 17:29 (2:21 elapsed time) and no goal Pittsburgh.