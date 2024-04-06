Coach’s Challenge: DAL @ CHI – 8:54 of the Third Period

Challenge Initiated By: Dallas

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is confirmed – No Goal Dallas

Explanation:

Video review determined Dallas’ Mavrik Bourque Bourque had a significant presence in the crease and made incidental contact with goaltender Petr Mrazek that impaired his ability to play his position prior to the puck crossing the goal line. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1, which states in part, “Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal.”

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge