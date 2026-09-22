Capitals coach Carbery has 'goose bumps' in return to Hershey

Was named AHL's top coach in last of 3 seasons with Washington's affiliate

Spencer Carbery for Adams Tracker 41525

© Jess Rapfogel/NHLI via Getty Images

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

HERSHEY, Pa. -- Spencer Carbery knows a thing or two about winning at GIANT Center.

The Washington Capitals coach was back at the home of their American Hockey League affiliate on Monday, leading his team to a 5-2 preseason victory against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Carbery spent three seasons as coach of the AHL's Hershey Bears (2018-2021), compiling a 104-50-9-8 record, including a league-best 24-7-2 in his final season, which was shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic but culminated with Carbery being named coach of the year.

“Anytime you come back here, driving in on the bus, flying in, walking into this building, I get goose bumps,” Carbery said after the game. “I spent three years as a coach, but essentially five years with my family in this town and seeing the familiar faces.”

Six current Capitals players won the Calder Cup during their time in Hershey -- Ethen Frank, Ivan Miroshnichenko, Aliaksei Protas, Dylan McIlrath, Clay Stevenson, and Bogdan Trineyev. All six were in the lineup Monday.

“This building, organization, community, mean a lot to a lot of guys who played tonight,” Carbery said. “They won championships here, won Calder Cups. They called this place home. They had so many memorable moments out on that ice, so to come here again this year and play well in front of the home fans … I’m proud of the guys because it means a lot to a lot of people who were here today.”

Monday marked the second consecutive season and fourth overall that the Capitals played a preseason game here. They defeated the Flyers 5-1 a year ago.

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