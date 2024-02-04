Trade Deadline, scoring race highlight rest of regular season

TORONTO -- NHL All-Star Weekend is over, and the unofficial second half of the regular season has officially begun.

Between Sunday and March 8, the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline, there will be buyers and sellers who emerge, rumors to follow, reports to confirm, big events to be at, a winning streak that might become historic, a scoring race to follow, a goal-scoring pace to keep, milestones reached, jersey numbers retired and more.

Here is a look at what's ahead between now and the trade deadline of the 2023-24 NHL season.

Moving out

Elias Lindholm was traded from the Calgary Flames to the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday, the team in the Pacific Northwest loading up with another center.

That sparked the Winnipeg Jets and Montreal Canadiens to make a deal Friday, when center Sean Monahan moved west from the province of Quebec to the province of Manitoba.

There will be more movement in the coming days and weeks, a lot of it with pending unrestricted free agents, rentals, if you will.

The Flames still have defensemen Noah Hanifin and Chris Tanev that they could trade as they retool for next season. It's possible they re-sign one or both too.

The Anaheim Ducks are expected to trade center Adam Henrique.

The Philadelphia Flyers, who have lost five straight games, might become sellers soon enough and attempt to trade defensemen Sean Walker and Nick Seeler, among others, to continue their rebuild.

The Pittsburgh Penguins will have to decide what to do with forward Jake Guentzel, who is a pending UFA. Re-sign him? Trade him? It's a tough decision in Pittsburgh.

Forwards Vladimir Tarasenko (Ottawa Senators), Anthony Duclair (San Jose Sharks), Pat Maroon (Minnesota Wild), Jack Roslovic (Columbus Blue Jackets), Anthony Mantha (Washington Capitals) and Nic Dowd (Capitals), and goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (Wild) could also be moved to a potential Stanley Cup contender.

Among players who are signed beyond this season that could be traded are goalies Jake Allen (Montreal) and Jacob Markstrom (Calgary), defenseman Jakob Chychrun (Ottawa) and forward Trevor Zegras (Anaheim).

Any move involving Chychrun, Zegras or Markstrom would be of the blockbuster variety.

Buyers and sellers

The New York Rangers want to be buyers, and they're likely searching for a center with the news that Filip Chytil (upper body) will not return this season. They're not alone because the Colorado Avalanche are also likely searching for a middle-six center.

There are two fewer available with Lindholm and Monahan off the board.

The Avalanche could also look to bolster their goaltending depth behind Alexandar Georgiev.

Look for the Edmonton Oilers, winners of 16 straight games, to try to beef up the middle of their forward group or potentially add a top-four defenseman. The Dallas Stars are also likely in the market for a top-four defenseman.

The New Jersey Devils could try to improve their goaltending and defense too, but they're currently stuck in the NHL's murky middle this season along with the Flyers, New York Islanders, Pittsburgh Penguins, Detroit Red Wings, St. Louis Blues, Nashville Predators, Arizona Coyotes, Los Angeles Kings and Seattle Kraken.

New Jersey’s play in the next few weeks will determine if they're going to try to buy, sell or just hang around and stand pat before the trade deadline.