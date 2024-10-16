Michkov's 1st NHL goals breed excitement despite Flyers loss

EDMONTON -- Matvei Michkov was the only person at Rogers Place to see the puck cross the goal line. He proceeded to celebrate his first NHL goal among the uncertainty of his teammates.
The 19-year-old Philadelphia Flyers forward collected the puck off the end boards and stuffed it in at the near post past Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner at 4:46 of the first period. It took a video review to confirm the power-play goal and then another following a coach's challenge for goalie interference to have it stand.
"You could see how excited he was and it's infectious," Flyers forward Garnet Hathaway said following a 4-3 overtime loss in Edmonton on Tuesday. "You love it, and he brings it every day. I would have loved to get the win for him and make that night a little more special. He's got a little more confidence, and I think that's what's going to help him build his game."
Michkov's arrival in the NHL has generated enormous excitement in Philadelphia. Expectations are high for the native of Perm, Russia, who was selected by the Flyers with the No. 7 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.