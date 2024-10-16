Michkov's 1st NHL goals breed excitement despite Flyers loss

Michkov does not have a firm enough grasp of the English language to conduct a postgame interview on his own, so he was not made available after the game. His teammates, though, were happy to rave about the potential star.

"I think sometimes the language barrier can make it a little humorous," Frost said. "He's a passionate kid and wants to win, wants to score and then you know T.K. [Travis Konecny] if you get T.K. in that environment, I think we're having fun and hopefully, he's having fun being here."

Matvei's enthusiasm has been infectious among his teammates. His arrival has raised expectations for the Flyers, who have not qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs the past four seasons. The contrasting methods he used to score against Edmonton showcased a willingness for him to go into the tough areas of the ice and ability to finish off opportunities.

"He likes to score. He's in the areas," Tortorella said. "I think that's what, as a new guy coming in with a big spotlight on him, I think that's what's drawn his teammates to him. Not the goals tonight, but some of the other things he does too. He's helping our power play, he's a dynamic guy. It's something we've talked about here since I've been here for the past three years is that those are the type of players you need to add to your roster as you go through here to try and be a better team."

Michkov has impressive offensive ability but has also demonstrated an eagerness to do whatever it takes to win. As important as the two goals were against Edmonton, the rookie blocked two shots with the Flyers attempting to protect a 3-2 lead in the third.

"He's a dynamic player, not just his passing but how he can hold on to a puck and get out of traffic," Tortorella said. "I think it goes a long way with his teammates, he's out here blocking shots also and doing all the other stuff that creates that team camaraderie, that team concept. That's really important."